Listen to the audio version of the article

We have been trying for over a month to work and travel with a Lenovo ThinkPad X13S, a Window notebook based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform. Unlike computers with Intel or AMD CPUs, those based on Snapdragon 8 Gen1 exploit an architecture derived from the world of smartphones. Can it compete with those who have dominated the PC scene for years? The answer is yes accompanied by some “but”.

The obvious first advantage of the new PC architecture is in battery life. This ThinkPad can work continuously for over 12 hours without needing a recharge, it does not heat up and has no fans. The second strength lies in the quality of the mobile connection. Its integrated 5G module works really well, guaranteeing very high speeds on the network even where coverage is poor. The autonomy remains high even if you perform demanding operations, such as playing games or video encoding.

What still doesn’t work? The Intel / AMD and Snapdragon architectures are not compatible by themselves, but on the ThinkPad S13X almost all the applications we could want run, without having to update them thanks to the emulation built into Windows 11. Unfortunately, the performance suffers: the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is very powerful, but not as powerful as the top-of-the-range AMD and Intel processors. Furthermore, there is a speed difference of about 30% between an optimized program and one running under emulation. This means for typical office and personal productivity applications (office, navigation, device management) it’s fine. If, on the other hand, heavy programs are used, classic CAD or video editing, things become less encouraging. Furthermore, there are still some applications that stubbornly refuse to function properly, such as Dropbox. Also missing are important remote management functions such as those included in Intel vPro and AMD Ryzen Pro that allow you to manage your PC even if the operating system is not started. All the other remote control programs we have tested, however, work fine.

For a direct comparison, we simultaneously tested the 13 ”Samsung Book Pro 2, based on Intel EVO architecture. The Samsung was more powerful, lighter, obviously compatible with all applications, more manageable thanks to Intel VPRO and, above all, better equipped in terms of ports even if thinner. While the ThinkPad X13S only boasts two USB-C ports, in the Samsung we also have a USB-A, a micro-SD card reader, and a full size HDMI port. Battery life is shorter, we are just over eight hours in our tests, and we don’t have an internal 5G modem.

What would I buy? Honestly, if the price were lower, around 700/800 euros, I would be very tempted by the X13S. It’s not the fastest, it’s not the thinnest, it’s not the lightest, but outside my studio the most important discriminant is almost always battery life. The convenience of the internal and stable 5G connection also becomes important as you get used to it. But the price is too high and therefore I would lean towards an x64 PC which is even more complete. If the development continues at this rate, however, Snapdragon could become a viable alternative and perhaps it would already be if you could have notebooks at lower prices.