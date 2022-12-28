Home Technology Windows Notepad Confidential Screenshot Leaked Will Add Pagination Function Expected by Users- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computer
Windows Notepad Confidential Screenshot Leaked Will Add Pagination Function Expected by Users

Windows Notepad Confidential Screenshot Leaked Will Add Pagination Function Expected by Users

Over the years, Windows has undergone several major revisions, and its built-in tools have not improved in function. I believe that no one has any objections to Notepad. It started as a small painter and a small abacus, but it is the quick note-taking tool most people use.

Although Windows has built-in Wordpad with rich functions, Notepad has always been popular with users because it opens quickly, and just right-click the mouse to create a new file note immediately. I believe it is fast and can function all the time. There is no progress.

However, for Notepad users, there will be a revision that everyone is looking forward to in the future, adding some useful functions. Recently, a Microsoft product manager uploaded a screenshot of Notepad on Twitter intentionally or unintentionally. From the picture, Notepad can add paging function, just like a browser. However, the word “Confidential” was written on this screenshot, which was deleted shortly after the employee uploaded it. There is a good chance that this feature will appear in an update next year.

Source : Windows Central

