Over the years, Windows has undergone several major revisions, and its built-in tools have not improved in function. I believe that no one has any objections to Notepad. It started as a small painter and a small abacus, but it is the quick note-taking tool most people use.

Although Windows has built-in Wordpad with rich functions, Notepad has always been popular with users because it opens quickly, and just right-click the mouse to create a new file note immediately. I believe it is fast and can function all the time. There is no progress.

However, for Notepad users, there will be a revision that everyone is looking forward to in the future, adding some useful functions. Recently, a Microsoft product manager uploaded a screenshot of Notepad on Twitter intentionally or unintentionally. From the picture, Notepad can add paging function, just like a browser. However, the word “Confidential” was written on this screenshot, which was deleted shortly after the employee uploaded it. There is a good chance that this feature will appear in an update next year.

Source : Windows Central