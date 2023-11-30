Windows to Mac!Recommended must-install 2023 Mac apps

More and more Windows users are making the switch to Mac computers, but the transition from Windows to macOS can be a daunting experience. In order to ease the transition and help new Mac users improve their work efficiency and user experience, we have compiled a list of five must-have Mac apps for 2023.

For photo retouching, TouchRetouch is a great option. This software is designed specifically for Mac and allows users to easily remove unwanted elements in photos, such as people, objects, and lines. Its simple operation and natural effects make it ideal for users who may not be familiar with professional image processing software like Photoshop.

To download videos, Downie is the perfect tool for Mac users. It supports downloading videos from over 1,000 different audio and video platforms, including popular sites like YouTube, Vimeo, and more. With an easy-to-use interface, users can easily download their favorite videos, including high-definition and 4K videos.

For video and audio conversion, Permute is a versatile tool that allows users to quickly convert files into different formats. It also offers functions like increasing volume and merging files, making the conversion process simple and intuitive.

For travel planning, Tripsy is a valuable tool for Mac users who frequently travel. It allows users to organize itineraries, book hotels, arrange transportation, and track flight information, making travel planning more convenient and interactive.

For screen ranging, PixelSnap is a useful tool for designers, developers, and other professionals. It enables users to accurately measure distance, size, alignment, and even color on the screen, making it a valuable addition to any Mac user’s toolkit.

All of these apps can be purchased separately or subscribed to through the Setapp platform, which offers more than 200 useful apps for Mac users. If you’re interested in trying out Setapp, there is a 7-day free trial available through an exclusive recommendation link for Apple fans.

