Windows Virtual Desktop Helper is a virtual desktop gadget for Windows, which can help users use virtual desktops more rationally, thereby improving productivity.

Recently, Windows Virtual Desktop Helper released the latest version 1.8, which added support for the Windows 11 developer preview on the basis of the original support for Windows 10 and Windows 11 stable versions.

The main improvements and fixes of the official version 1.8 of Windows Virtual Desktop Helper are as follows:

Item 1: Features

1: The virtual desktop number is displayed in the notification area

2: Display the desktop name when switching virtual desktops

3: Click the icon in the notification area to display the previous/next desktop

4: Support boot self-start

5: Simpler and lighter

6: Configurable

7: free

Second item: change

1: If after initial attempts are unsuccessful, other Windows APIs will be tried

Item Three: Bug Fixes

1: Support Windows 11 Preview

According to NeoWin, a foreign technology media, the tool works well when using Windows 11 development channel Build 25247 for version 1.8 testing.

The default position of the overlay of Windows Virtual Desktop Helper is in the center. If you don’t like it, you can adjust it up or down, left or right in the settings. In addition, users can choose the overlay translucency, add a gradient effect, and choose the overlay duration.