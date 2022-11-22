(Photo/Reuters)

Foreign media Ilsoftware reported that Microsoft released a routine security update patch for the Windows system in early November, patching a zero-day vulnerability numbered “CVE-2022-41091”. Hackers used it to launch a wave of large-scale phishing attacks to spread the Qbot malware to invade the computer devices of the hackers. In addition to the possibility of malicious infection of the files and files in the device, they may even face malicious blackmail Information security risks from software threats.

Although the patch file for this zero-day vulnerability has been released in Microsoft’s Windows cumulative update file in November, according to foreign ProxyLife security personnel, Microsoft has not completely fixed all the bugs of this vulnerability, resulting in some cases, Still will not automatically jump out of the security warning prompt. In addition to downloading the update file released in November as soon as possible, Windows users are urged to maintain a high degree of caution when downloading unidentified URLs and file files contained in emails during the period before Microsoft releases a specific information security patch file in December. alertness.

This wave of attacks using zero-day vulnerabilities to spread Qbot malware is mainly through email phishing campaigns, using URL links and attached files in emails, and adding a special attribute called “Mark of the Web” , so as to deceive the security trust of the Windows system, and secretly spread the Qbot malware without displaying the webpage security warning, and disguise it as an executable file such as “wermgr.exe” or “AtBroker.exe”, so that the victim Hackers mistakenly believe that they are safe archives without warning.

Once the open button is clicked, the installation of the Qbot malware will be quietly run in the background. While successfully invading the computer device, it may not only cause the file files in the computer device to be maliciously infected and damaged, but also steal the victim’s electronic data. The email was used to launch another wave of phishing attacks. Take, for example, the recent Black Basta ransomware attack that has hit the web.

