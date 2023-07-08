Winning the Nobel Prize? It can have a negative effect, that’s what

There is an unfortunate side effect affecting many Nobel Prize winners, according to a new study. In fact, it seems that those who have obtained the prestigious recognition in Physiology or Medicine tend to reduce their scientific research outputundermining its productivity.

Since the inception of the Nobel Prize in 1901 – when it was first awarded – this award has been able to to encourage people in numerous disciplinesincluding scientific ones. But a group of researchers wondered if that could also cause a decrease in innovative and quality research.

To determine this, the team analyzed data from winners from the years 1950 to 2009taking into consideration three aspects: the number of published studies, the novelty of the ideas within them and the number of citations in other articles.

These were then compared to data from the Lasker Prize – similar to the Nobel but awarded more specifically for i medical and scientific contributions.

In all three factors, Nobel laureates were found to score higher than Lasker laureates before gaining the accolade; the result is then flipped in the data following the prize win. Post-Nobel scientists are in fact on the same level or below the scientists who had won the Lasker prize.

“These declines may indicate diversionary effects of the premium, […] or the inherently different careers for medical researchers who have won the Nobel,the study authors explain.

In short, it seems that winning an important prize like the Nobel particularly affects the productivity of scientists. Anyway this analysis it is not detailed enough to determine cause and effect circumstancesand for the moment we can only ask ourselves what is the impact of the Nobel on scientific research.