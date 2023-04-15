Wins Xbox Game Pass for life but turns it down, that’s why

Microsoft, following a Rewards contest where it offered a free lifetime subscription to Xbox Game Pass, recently declared the winner, a certain Elvite, as he calls himself on an online thread; the news seems wonderful for the winner but, as he himself explains, he had to refuse this prize as it was not at all convenient to accept it.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was notified that I won the Microsoft Rewards Sweepstakes for Xbox Game Pass Access for Life. Today I received the documents to fill in before receiving the award”; this is the beginning of the experience told by the user Elvite in the last twenty-four hours. “I read that, if I win, I would add $7,300 in taxable income to the U.S. tax bill and this will likely increase my 2023 federal tax bill by $1,752 (24% of prize value).

“Furthermore”, continua semper Elvite, “I would have added the state income tax”. “The ‘lifetime’ portion of the award is limited to a maximum of forty years, hence the $7,300 cash value that must be reported to the IRS. The prize is not transferable and it is not possible to claim the cash value. This makes the ‘premium’ not really benefit me until almost ten years have passed, which is how many years of Game Pass I could buy now if I spent around $1752.

It almost makes you think that Microsoft studied everything before calling this tender and physically giving the prize, yes, because if they sent a code via email it was not considered a prize in the competition, a bit like in Italy when you win the Superenalotto or similar , the relative taxes must be paid, therefore, in this case, the prize is not appreciated. As the winner rightly states, with the money he would have to pay in taxes in the first year, he would buy the Game Pass for ten years!