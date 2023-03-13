The end-of-season sales are coming, which in most of the peninsula will begin on January 5th. Thanks to the opportunities generated by e-commerce it will be even easier to take advantage of the discounts to make convenient purchases, however it will be just as easy to run into real scams organized by cyber criminals. In 2022, in fact, almost one in three Italians (27.2%)[1], was the victim of a cyber scam while 15.3% suffered a scam due to a false identity. This type of deception has become increasingly sophisticated and imaginative for the sole purpose of robbing users of their personal data and money.

To enable users to make purchases with confidence, Cyber ​​Guru, the most effective Cybersecurity Awareness training platform that allows companies to increase their resistance to cyber threats by acting on employee behavior, offers valuable advice and best practices to help consumers to protect themselves and avoid potential traps.

In recent years, under the pressure of digital transformation and the recent Covid 19 pandemic, online purchases have become predominant and have contributed to consolidating the rush to purchases during peak periods such as Christmas and sales. E-commerce sites have helped to promote this habit through advantageous discounts and encouraging people to buy more. However, during the sales not only the offers increase but also the scams that exploit the desire to shop.

For example, inducing users to buy on a cloned site, i.e. a site that is completely similar to the original one, is one of the most widespread practices, the purpose of which is to receive money without really offering a good or product in return, or to steal data reserved. By observing carefully, it is possible to notice the deception: the products are sold at a much lower price than the market price or the pages contain errors, albeit minimal, perhaps right in the site’s url. For example, a page of a site in general, and therefore also of e-commerce, must always contain the prefix https, and not http, in its string. Reviews can provide valuable help in finding your way around and verifying the reliability of sites. The saying ‘too good to be true’ sums up the vigilant and critical demeanor one must have when one sees truly out of the ordinary offers.

Pay attention to messages from couriers, especially those who communicate the rescheduling of a delivery sometimes in exchange for small amounts. According to research by Check Point Software as of November 2022, 17% of all malicious files distributed via email were related to orders, deliveries and shipments. Therefore it is necessary not to click on the courier’s link reported by a message received, because it could be a fake site cloned from the original. If you have any doubts about delivery, just go to the courier’s official website and enter the delivery code shown in the message received.

Maximum attention is also recommended to those personalized messages offering discounts via email, newsletter, SMS or messages on social networks. In fact, there are many brands that, in lowering the prices of their products, reserve a discount dedicated to the most loyal customers. But that doesn’t mean you should get carried away by losing sight of security: cybercriminals are well aware of these practices and try to exploit them to their advantage. To avoid unpleasant surprises, it is always advisable to check that the discount reserved for us is true, by accessing the brand’s official page or app or by going to the point of sale, or by calling the customer service numbers.

The ultimate goal of cybercriminals is often to infect devices with malware capable of spying on the owners’ actions and data, flooding them with advertising or even subjecting them to blackmail. But with an extra check before acting and professional and up-to-date antivirus software, you can feel safer and avoid nasty surprises.