WinXP makes a comeback? Concept designer makes Windows XP 2024 Edition

Rumors of a New Windows 12 Release and Nostalgic Feelings for Windows XP

By: Tech News Correspondent

There have been widespread rumors that Microsoft is gearing up to release Windows 12. Amidst this excitement, there is also a sense of nostalgia among Microsoft fans as the classic Windows XP operating system is approaching its tenth anniversary since being retired. Many people have fond memories of the XP era and its classic interface and stability.

Recently, a creative designer known as AR 4789 showcased a concept system called “Windows XP 2024 Edition” that has captured the attention of many. This modern version of XP retains the system’s color scheme and iconic Bliss wallpaper while integrating elements of Windows 11, such as Quick Settings and Dark Mode. The start menu remains the same, but the file manager and other interfaces have been given a fresh new look. Users can now log in with a Microsoft account, and the browser has been updated to the latest version of Microsoft Edge.

One of the most exciting features of this concept is the return of Microsoft’s search assistant, Rover. While it is unclear whether Rover has been upgraded in terms of intelligence, the “Windows XP 2024 Edition” concept has certainly brought a nostalgic touch and sparked excitement about the future of operating systems.

Although this concept is just a vision at this point, it has evoked feelings of nostalgia and provided new inspiration for the development of future operating systems. Stay tuned for more updates on the potential release of Windows 12 and the continued celebration of the beloved Windows XP.