Wireless charging appears to be the future of EVs

It looks like the future of electric vehicles will see the removal of the physical cables needed to charge each vehicle’s battery, as automaker Genesis is now trialling actual wireless charging stations dedicated to electric vehicles.

As Top Gear reports, the initiative is being tested across South Korea, and as for how it works, it’s actually the exact same thing as using a wireless charger for your phone. All you have to do is park your electric car on top of the charging pad, and the rest should be taken care of.

While this seems like the logical next step in the EV world, don’t expect to be able to build wireless charging stations in your home anytime soon, just like the smartphone space took years for wireless charging to become widely available, cars will need to be designed or modified to work. Use a charging pad.

Also, the solutions currently in use don’t seem to be as effective as regular cables, as Top Gear points out, the pads Genesis is testing take about eight hours to fully charge a car battery – although Volvo also recently tested a similar solution, Charging can be provided at four times the speed.

Genesis
