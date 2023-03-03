Smartphones now have very capable cameras, especially in the video area. This also applies to the microphones themselves.

However, if you film in “interview” style, the integrated microphones are of course suboptimal. But what to do?

There are of course some “smartphone microphones” on the market. This test is about the ULANZI Wireless Lavalier USB C Microphone. This is an interesting, but quite “generic” USB C Wireless Lavalier Microphone. Wireless lavalier microphone? To put it bluntly, this is a wireless clip-on microphone.

But this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. So let’s see if this can convince in the test!

The ULANZI Wireless Lavalier USB C Microphone under test

The ULANZI Wireless Lavalier Microphone consists of three parts. First, we have a small charging box that measures 64 x 72.5 x 29.5 mm and comes with a 1000 mAh battery.

This battery is made to charge the battery in the wireless microphone. Fortunately, the charging box is also charged via USB C.

A small adapter is connected to your smartphone. This adapter has buttons on the top as well as a 3.5mm audio output. This can be used for headphones.

The microphone itself is pleasantly compact at 50 x 20 x 14 mm. This is easily attached to your clothing with the help of a clip. The microphone opening is on the top.

A microSD card slot is also integrated on the microphone. More on this later.

The battery in the microphone lasts +- 8 hours. The runtime of the transmitter is “unlimited” because it is powered by your smartphone.

The microSD card slot

You can insert a memory card with up to 128GB (Fat32 formatted) into the USB C Lavalier Microphone. You can use the top button to start and stop recording to this memory card.

The microphone saves the recording as a WAV file and fortunately in excellent quality!

Unfortunately, parallel recording on the memory card and via the radio receiver is not possible!

Pixel no, Realme yes (and Windows too)

Unfortunately, I didn’t get the ULANZI Wireless Lavalier USB C Microphone to work on my Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Basically it should work, but USB OTG and “Data Transfer” must be switched on for this. The adapter was recognized by my Pixel and the headphone output worked, but not the microphone. The option to enable data transfers is grayed out in settings with this adapter. Maybe I’ve overlooked an option, I don’t want to rule that out.

On the other hand, the microphone worked on a Realme GT Master Edition. Here you have to activate USB OTG in the settings and switch in the audio settings that external microphones are preferred for recording.

After that, the Lavalier USB C microphone worked perfectly.

This also works on Windows! Here it is recognized as “USB 2.0 Microphone” with a quality of “48000 Hz 16Bit”. Accordingly, this can be used in apps such as Skype, Discord or Audacity.

Decent sound quality

Basically, I am satisfied with the microphone quality of the ULANZI microphone. This is sufficient for Facebooks or Instagram videos and certainly also for Youtube. There is also no large noise or the like to be heard. The microphone does a good job of noise reduction here.



https://techtest.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ULANZI-Wireless-Lavalier-Mikrofon-USB-C.mp3

Only in detail there are a few weaknesses. So the brilliance could be a bit better and here and there I think I heard some compression in the sound, especially with sudden volume changes.

But this is complaining on a high level!

Conclusion

In itself, my conclusion about the ULANZI Wireless Lavalier USB C microphone is positive! The system looks well thought out, the recording quality is good and the features of the microSD card slot are nice.

I also think that the fact that a charging box in the style of true wireless earphones is used here is a big plus.

The primary reason I don’t recommend the mic 100% is compatibility. It just wouldn’t work with my Pixel. With a Windows PC and Realme smartphone, however, it worked without any problems.

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you how you can tell if your smartphone is compatible. I have the feeling that the Chinese providers will probably work a little better here (Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, etc.), but I don’t know for sure.

Also the audio quality is not perfect. This is not a professional system and for example the Sennheiser wireless solutions (for 250€+) already play at a higher level when it comes to sound clarity.

However, for around €70, the ULANZI Wireless Lavalier USB C microphone is actually okay.