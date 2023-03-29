Solar panels are a great way to generate electricity without having to do anything or pay anything (excluding installation fees), at least they are if you live in a country where the sun shines a lot, which is not the case in the UK . But anyway, if you’re considering installing solar panels, we have a solution that might be more beneficial.

Known as the Smartflower, this solar panel unit is designed to be easy to install, using plug-and-play functionality, and can even track the sun in the sky and tilt the panels onto the solar body, with fixed, usually roof-mounted panels Compared to 40% more electricity generated in one day.

There are currently three versions of Smartflower available, these are the regular version, Smartflower+ (with a fully integrated battery, ideal for places without grid access) and Smartflower EV, which offers an EV charging port to make your life with renewable energy even more convenient.

