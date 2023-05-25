Wissing Without words: eFuels are indispensable for the FDP

Folks, it makes you cry: According to Volker Wissing (FDP), Federal Minister of Transport, visits the large-scale test facility for e-fuel at the TU Bergakademie and swore again: The FDP man thinks e-fuels are indispensable for car traffic. With this, Wissing contradicts virtually all scientific studies
According to Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FPD), e-fuels are also indispensable in car traffic on the way to climate neutrality. In order for Germany to achieve its climate goals, there is no alternative to synthetic fuels, not only for aircraft and maritime shipping.
“We also need e-fuels for the existing fleet of our vehicles,” said Wissing on Thursday in Freiberg. A mix of different drive types is necessary in the transport sector. In addition to electromobility, there are also hydrogen and e-fuels.
At the Bergakademie Freiberg, Wissing informed himself about a large-scale test facility for the production of such fuels. The starting material is methanol, which, according to the information, can be produced regeneratively from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The fuel is intended to replace petrol in the car.
As early as 2009, a test plant was set up here in cooperation with the company Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz and since then the development has been advanced, the technology patented and prepared for production on a larger scale.
DeCarTrans project produced 380,000 liters of e-fuels
By 2026, 380,000 liters of e-fuels are to be produced in the DeCarTrans project. It is about further optimizing the product and the system in continuous operation, said project manager Professor Martin Gräbner. The first 15,000 liters were handed over on Thursday. The project is supported by the Federal Ministry of Transport with almost 12.8 million euros. It should also be shown that up to 90 percent savings in CO2 is possible, it said.
In spring, e-fuels sparked discussions in connection with the ban on new petrol and diesel cars in the EU from 2035. Germany has pushed through an exception for combustion engines that run exclusively on e-fuels. However, their use in passenger cars is controversial. On the one hand, the production is very energy-intensive, on the other hand, critics complain that they are needed more urgently in shipping and aviation.
Why eFuel sucks:
Here are three quick reasons why many experts are critical of eFuels
- Energy balance: The production of eFuels requires energy, often from renewable sources such as sun or wind. However, energy is lost in every conversion process. It is argued that the energy balance of eFuels is less efficient compared to direct use of renewable energy. It might be more effective to use the renewable energy directly instead of converting it into eFuels.
- Resource consumption: The production of eFuels requires raw materials such as hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2). Hydrogen is often derived from water and requires electrolysis processes that are energy intensive. Using CO2 to produce eFuels requires either the use of CO2 capture technologies or the use of CO2 from industrial processes. Both approaches have potential drawbacks and could increase resource requirements.
- E-mobility competition: Some argue that eFuels, as alternative fuels to internal combustion engine technology, could be a distraction from e-mobility. Electric vehicles are considered to be more environmentally friendly as they produce zero local emissions as long as the electricity comes from renewable sources. The promotion of eFuels could slow down investments and advances in electromobility.