Folks, it makes you cry: According to Volker Wissing (FDP), Federal Minister of Transport, visits the large-scale test facility for e-fuel at the TU Bergakademie and swore again: The FDP man thinks e-fuels are indispensable for car traffic. With this, Wissing contradicts virtually all scientific studies

According to Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FPD), e-fuels are also indispensable in car traffic on the way to climate neutrality. In order for Germany to achieve its climate goals, there is no alternative to synthetic fuels, not only for aircraft and maritime shipping.

“We also need e-fuels for the existing fleet of our vehicles,” said Wissing on Thursday in Freiberg. A mix of different drive types is necessary in the transport sector. In addition to electromobility, there are also hydrogen and e-fuels.

At the Bergakademie Freiberg, Wissing informed himself about a large-scale test facility for the production of such fuels. The starting material is methanol, which, according to the information, can be produced regeneratively from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The fuel is intended to replace petrol in the car.

As early as 2009, a test plant was set up here in cooperation with the company Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz and since then the development has been advanced, the technology patented and prepared for production on a larger scale.

DeCarTrans project produced 380,000 liters of e-fuels

By 2026, 380,000 liters of e-fuels are to be produced in the DeCarTrans project. It is about further optimizing the product and the system in continuous operation, said project manager Professor Martin Gräbner. The first 15,000 liters were handed over on Thursday. The project is supported by the Federal Ministry of Transport with almost 12.8 million euros. It should also be shown that up to 90 percent savings in CO2 is possible, it said.

In spring, e-fuels sparked discussions in connection with the ban on new petrol and diesel cars in the EU from 2035. Germany has pushed through an exception for combustion engines that run exclusively on e-fuels. However, their use in passenger cars is controversial. On the one hand, the production is very energy-intensive, on the other hand, critics complain that they are needed more urgently in shipping and aviation.

