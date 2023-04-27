Witcher Writers Didn’t Know Season 3 Would Be Split In Two – The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher writers didn’t know that season 3 of the show would be split into two volumes when the season was originally drafted.

As Lauren Hissrich outlined, the writers didn’t know that, like You and Stranger Things, The Witcher would be split into two volumes so that Netflix could build around its larger show. More dialogue.

“When we wrote this season, we didn’t think about batching,”Hissrich said.“That said, for any fans familiar with the Age of Contempt novels, there is an epic event that explodes the continent as we know it – and its prelude provides us with a perfect cliffhanger. It couldn’t be better.

Fans of the books might have some idea of ​​what Heathrich is talking about here, and it sounds positive to hear that the original story is being somewhat adhered to, given the huge departure from the books in season 2. We’ll have to see how closely the show fits into the book this time around.