Witchfire Developer Reveals Content Roadmap for Future Updates

Witchfire developer, The Astronauts, has unveiled their plans for upcoming content leading up to the game’s 1.0 release. Although Witchfire is currently in Early Access, fans can expect more exciting additions as the studio reimagines existing parts of the game.

According to a recent post on The Astronauts’ website, the studio intends to release major updates every two months. However, they are cautious about making firm commitments at this time, as they acknowledge that maintaining this pace may be challenging.

Upon the game’s exit from Early Access, players can anticipate the launch of six new maps. Three of these maps have already been named: Irongate Castle, Crimson Shores, and Witch Mountain. While the first two maps already exist, they may receive updates and improvements in the future. The first major update, codenamed GCU, is slated for release in November. Although the developer has not provided specific details about what the update will include, fans can eagerly anticipate a wealth of fresh content.

The Astronauts’ dedication to delivering regular updates and additional content showcases their commitment to satisfying the community and further enhancing the Witchfire experience. This strategic roadmap also demonstrates the studio’s ability to adapt and evolve with player feedback, ensuring that the final 1.0 release will be a polished and immersive gaming adventure.

As the studio moves forward with their plans, they have also managed to avoid any spoilers, effectively leaving players in suspense about what the future holds for Witchfire. This air of mystery adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the game.

Witchfire enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and information from The Astronauts as they continue to shape the game’s development. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the world of Witchfire, the promise of intriguing new maps and content provides an enticing prospect for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

