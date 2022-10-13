The initial release of Witch’s Fire, Astronaut’s upcoming mildly roguelike FPS, has been delayed from Q4 2022 to early 2023.

Creative director Adrian Chmielarz explained in a blog post that the team has decided to switch from an arena-style Roguelike game mode to a semi-open-world style.

Hermiraz said: “We redesigned the core experience of the game. Witchfire is still a rogue featherweight dark fantasy first-person shooter. In theory, we have the best of both worlds: obstacles serve rogue-lite gameplay, while A little stealth again. But a few months ago, I realized I hated these barriers.

He went on to say that he felt that the beauty of the game’s open-world areas was underutilized in the arena-style system, but the challenge of making the transition was greater than expected. This is largely due to team efforts to strike the right balance with enemy spawning and aggression mechanics.

However, the astronauts seem confident they are now back on track for good things and are confident in the decision. Summing up, Kermiraz said:

“Expect something good in a week or two. Let’s call it witch fire Halloween week. It won’t be any gameplay footage or streaming etc, but if you’re interested in stories and worlds and great 2D art, it will be a treat.