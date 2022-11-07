Nikon Introduces the New S-Series NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S—This ultra-telephoto lens combines the benefits of reliability and flexibility with impeccable performance. The focal length can be changed flexibly, even with a monopod panning or handheld shooting, it is still stable and smooth. On the other hand, thanks to the combination of Meso Amorphous coating and Nano Crystal coating, the lens still performs well in backlit environments!

The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S has a tough and stable body, unparalleled shooting performance, and a compact shape with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter covering two focal lengths. For high-performance users, it is critical. In addition, the lens has outstanding image processing capabilities, versatile uses, and reliable performance. It can express and present your ingenuity in super-sharp details, which will surely amaze professionals and creative talents! The current suggested price is US$ 15,499.95, which is equivalent to NT$500,000. It is expected to be released on November 25.

NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Key Features

Excellent image processing performance

The optical technology of the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S inherits the quintessence of the image processing performance of the S series, delivering top-notch anti-reflection performance and extremely high resolution for a captivating shooting experience.

This super telephoto lens uses Extra Low Dispersion (ED) lens, Super ED lens, Fluorite lens and SR lens to help users capture clear, high-resolution images with extreme suppression of chromatic aberration, discoloration, and glare for brilliant photos Extraordinary! On the other hand, with the further blessing of Nikon’s new Meso Amorphous coating, the lens’ anti-reflection performance is unmatched, and the effect of diffracted diagonal and direct light is doubled, and it can keep pace with Nano Crystal Coating, which can greatly reduce flare and ghosting. , in large-scale sports events and other scenes with backlight or dazzling light sources, the performance is outstanding.

Versatile functions, stand alone

The NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S has a compact and smart design, incorporating two focal lengths. With the flip of a switch, you can switch between 600mm and 840mm focal lengths through the built-in 1.4x teleconverter. You can also use the built-in teleconverter. With Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, extended focal length range to 1,176mm[1]. Even when focusing on distant, or even infinitely distant objects, the image is still sharp and clear, which is crucial for capturing distant motion and capturing the fiery atmosphere of a racing car or racetrack!

Weighing only about 3,260g, this lens is 550g lighter than its F-mount counterpart, and at 437mm in length, it’s more than enough to fit in a camera backpack, and it’s more than enough to keep you moving around the world! Moreover, the lens is easy to hold, even if you are out and about all day, you can shoot everything with confidence – the center of gravity of the mirror body is located in the center of the tripod ring, and the positioning is well thought out, which can shorten the distance with the photographer, and make the weight distribution and operation performance better Ideal, the shooting experience is extremely stable, whether it is handheld shooting or panning on a monopod, it is easy to do.

The Vibration Reduction (VR) system of the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S delivers the equivalent of a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed[2] The compensation effect of the camera is smooth, and the experience is smooth, making users feel confident!With the assistance of the vibration reduction function, the lens can still effectively offset the effects of camera shake even in dark environments with super telephoto focal lengths or when the shutter speed needs to be lowered; if used with the Z 9 operation, Sync VR can be enabled to achieve a faster shutter speed Level up by 5.5[2] effect to further reduce image blurring. If you want to use this lens to track fast-moving and unpredictable subjects when shooting wild ecology or off-road motorcycle finals, you can then make good use of the “Sports” mode to easily lock the subject and shoot continuously at high speed.

In addition to capturing images with exceptional resolution, the autofocus (AF) drive motor makes better use of the optical ABS (absolute value) encoder—a feature that acts like an ultra-accurate ruler, accurately detecting and measuring changes in the position of the focusing lens group About 20 times faster; with Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM)[3]the speed and accuracy are further improved, and the lens operation is almost silent, and the response is sensitive and quick at the decisive moment.

Video recording also benefits from Silky Swift VCM’s AF drive technology, which ensures quiet system operation in the silent shooting scene. In fact, the lens design also takes video recording into consideration, effectively counteracting the focal length shift phenomenon, and the aperture control is smooth and the exposure effect is more stable.

Function customization, easy operation The Fn ring, control ring, focus ring and Fn button of this lens can be customized, allowing users to plan and control everything. In addition, the teleconverter switch of the lens is ideally positioned, and users can change the focal length without changing their posture. When holding the camera handle, they only need to operate the switch with the right hand. The shooting experience is smooth and unobstructed, and the image quality is visible to the naked eye. Not at all!Plus, you can take advantage of the memory function[4]you can set the specified focus position with one key, saving time. Reliable and trustworthy lenses With the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S in hand, you can feel at ease during shooting—all moving components of the lens barrel are sealed, and the lens mount is equipped with a rubber gasket to effectively block dust and liquids[5] Enter the lens body; and the barrel is made of a highly sturdy magnesium alloy, so even if the weather is not as expected, the lens is still solid and durable! See also How much does AppleCare+ cost? Should I buy an iPhone or Apple Watch? In order to simplify maintenance and care procedures, the front lens of the lens is coated with a fluorine coating to prevent the lens from adhering to contaminants, and it is easy to clean; in addition, the safety slot of the lens is compatible with widely used anti-theft cables on the market, and the shooting experience is more comfortable No worries! * When using this lens, the camera firmware must be updated to the latest version. If the update is not completed, the camera may not recognize the lens, and some functions may not be available. [1] Depending on the subject, scene brightness, and focus position, AF performance may not be as expected, and regardless of the camera you choose, you may experience inaccurate focus, slow focus, or flickering focus indicators. [2] Based on CIPA guidelines. This value is obtained when the lens is mounted on a camera with a full-frame (Nikon FX format) sensor, the camera’s VR function is set to “Normal”, and the built-in teleconverter is disabled. Measured at the maximum telephoto position. [3] The new AF driver incorporates a voice coil motor (VCM) with a guide mechanism developed by Nikon. The VCM motor has coils inside it that spin back and forth in a strong magnetic field created by a powerful magnet. [4] To use the memory function, the camera firmware must be updated to the latest version. [5] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and drip resistant under all conditions or conditions.

