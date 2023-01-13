Another GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card with a white cooler!



GALAX (Chinese: yingchi) launched the HOF OC Lab series, which should be EVGA K｜NGP｜N series graphics cards, another representative of extreme overclocking. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC Lab version is released on the website.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is an Ada Lovelace architecture graphics card launched by NVIDIA on January 5th.

In the past, GTX 10, RTX 20 and 30 series have not seen GALAX launch the HOF OC Lab version for the 70 level, so this launch surprised us a bit.

The core clock of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC Lab version is higher than that of other brands of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. The official data is 2760MHz, which is higher than the 2640MHz of ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC Lab with 3 fans is only available on the Chinese official website at this stage, and it should be launched in other places in the future, but Taiwan is no longer in the area where GALAX is sold.

The more interesting part is that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti photo on the GALAX web page may be placed incorrectly, because there are 2x 12VHPWR connectors that are only available in the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version. We have reported related issues to the corresponding window of GALAX, and it should be very fast Changes will be made soon.