With a game console, should you choose a monitor or a TV? – Computer King Ada

With a game console, should you choose a monitor or a TV?

In the past, when you bought a game console, whether it was PS or Xbox, it seemed logical to connect it to a TV to play. As game consoles become more and more powerful, various monitors are more favored by console players than ever before. When you are in the market to buy a new screen for your gaming console, the first question you are concerned about is whether to choose a TV or a monitor. Which one provides a better gaming experience, a fancy gaming screen or a stunning 4K TV?

Update rate, response time, and input lag: monitor wins

Although update rate, response time and input delay do not directly affect image quality, they are the most important items for a smooth gaming experience. The update rate is measured in Hertz (Hz), which refers to the number of times the monitor updates images per second. The larger the number, the better. Newer game consoles support up to 120Hz on certain games. Variable refresh rate (VRR) implemented through HDMI 2.1 on game consoles is similar to technologies such as NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync on PCs. VRR allows a monitor to automatically adjust its update rate to match the frames per second (FPS) of the display. This minimizes image tearing, which can make your game look “glitched.” Low Frame Rate Compensation (LFC) doubles the number of frames when the FPS falls below the monitor’s variable update rate. It works in conjunction with VRR to ensure the display remains within the supported VRR range, resulting in smoother visuals. Pixel response time (measured in milliseconds ms) tells us how long it takes for a pixel on the monitor to change color, with a shorter response time indicating a smoother and clearer transition. Long response times can cause annoying visual artifacts, also known as ghosting. Input lag (or input lag) is also measured in milliseconds (ms) and tells u

A higher update rate is one of those things that is obvious, even to the layman. A 120Hz monitor can display 2x the number of images per second as a 60Hz monitor, making everything look smoother. This difference is especially noticeable in fast-paced games like first-person shooters and racing games. High refresh rate monitors have been around for a while, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a gaming-specific monitor on the market that isn’t 144Hz or higher. While 120Hz TVs are becoming increasingly popular, they are much more expensive than monitors or regular 60Hz TVs.

TVs that support VRR are still relatively rare, but even fewer monitors support VRR via HDMI 2.1. Xbox Series S/X can also be used with FreeSync, provided the display device also supports FreeSync over HDMI. You must carefully check the specification sheet and user manual to ensure that the product supports HDMI and VRR, otherwise you will not achieve the desired effect.

Response time and input lag are specs you might not even glance at until it’s too late to run into problems, and almost any modern gaming monitor will do a solid job in this area. The monitor is mainly designed for computers, and manufacturers prioritize responsiveness. High update rates (144Hz+) monitors have insignificant delays, with response times in the 1-7ms range. For reference, I recommend total latency below 30ms for smooth gameplay, but you really want to keep it <5ms to have an edge in online gaming battles. If all other factors are equal, a monitor running at a higher refresh rate will have lower input lag.

Most cheap TVs have over 60ms input lag at 80Hz when not in gaming mode, which contrasts with the 20-60ms input lag at 8Hz on monitors. Games take a back seat on TVs because they feature post-processing technology that ensures your movies and TV shows look great. The only upside is that many TVs now have a “Game Mode” which disables post-processing and significantly reduces latency, but also makes the image look noticeably worse. Your actual experience may vary by model.

Price and features: TVs are more expensive, with fewer options

The TV screen is obviously much larger, taking into account the viewing comfort and functionality of the human eye, which can enhance the viewing experience. Smart TV technology and 4K resolution are already widely adopted in the industry, and some TVs even come with great speakers that support Dolby Atmos, although audiophiles still prefer soundbars or custom audio solutions. The monitor doesn’t have any of these features, except for the (usually) horrible built-in speakers.

Instead, you’ll find gaming-oriented features on all gaming monitors, such as high refresh rates, some form of VRR, and fast response times. As a result of these widespread adoptions, the corresponding technology has found its way into cheaper models, and you can find stunning displays at fancier prices. There are few gaming TVs, and they are larger with TV-oriented features. You have to pay extra to get a TV with a high refresh rate, VRR, 4K, smart TV features, and a big screen. With not many models to choose from, your options will be severely limited, which means you may have to sacrifice a feature or two to stay within your budget.

Size and convenience: TVs need more space

While there aren’t any strict definitions, monitors will typically fall in the 24-32 inch range; the smallest TVs start around 32 inches, but you’ll rarely find any decent gaming features at this size. Gaming-oriented TVs typically fall in the 40 to 85-inch range. If you’ve ever seen an 85-inch TV, you know how big these displays are. Their diagonal length is 2.1 meters.

You actually have to mount the TV on the wall to minimize the space it takes up. Still, if you live in a smaller apartment or dorm, it will still take up valuable space, whereas the monitor can easily be placed on a small desk or mounted on a monitor arm.

Versatility: TVs are not just for gaming

While you can still watch movies and TV shows realistically on a monitor, it’s not the same as on a giant TV screen. TV manufacturers include a variety of image processing features to bring the wonders of the big screen to your living room. High contrast makes colors pop, and HDR is breathtakingly bright on the big screen. Also, most movies are shot at 24 or 30FPS, so a higher refresh rate doesn’t matter.

Because of their size, TVs can easily be viewed by multiple people, whereas monitors are only large enough for one or two people to watch up close. Even if you’re watching a movie alone, you can have a better time on the big screen, lying on the couch without having to strain to see what’s going on. Also, if you like to play local co-op games, it would be more convenient to use a TV with a much larger screen.

When you include “value for money” as a condition, the monitor will undoubtedly provide a better gaming experience. Cheaper gaming monitors can give you high refresh rates, decent picture quality, and no visual artifacts. The TV is versatile and can provide a decent gaming experience, but fast-paced games won’t look smooth as response times can be slow and update rates are low. You can get the best experience with a true gaming TV. The key is to choose the right model. There are some impressive models that will let you combine movie nights and gaming. You will get a big screen, high resolution speed, excellent color, and fast response times and update rates, despite the rather high cost.

