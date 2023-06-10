With a gentle kick in the buttocks: Mercedes-AMG EQE driving report

AMG, the in-house tuner from Mercedes, can now also try their hand at the electric models. Huge 628 hp are available in this case. Of course, 150,000 euros are also to be paid.

FThe three letters AMG are synonymous with sporty locomotion with a Mercedes. The former in-house tuners have been part of the group since 2005, which offers around 50 powerfully motorized models under this abbreviation. The meaning of the letters is less well known, but those who consider driving fun to be a pleasure for the diehards might translate it as follows: cars with potential for violence.

The AMG are not simply stronger, they are redesigned in many respects. Last year, the electric EQE was presented as AMG, it is called Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ according to the company’s own logic. With 626 hp, this is the more powerful of the two models, the EQE 43 has “only” 478 hp, the power drives both axles.