with AI responsiveness and less cyber risk

Nozomi Networks’ Vantage transforms threat detection and remediation with AI-assisted data analytics, helping security teams reduce cyber risks. It is the industry’s first AI-powered analytics and response engine, designed to face quickly security holes and resource constraints in mission critical operational infrastructures. The solution is available as an add-on to Vantage, Nozomi’s security management SaaS platform. Use AI and Machine Learning (ML) to help security teams do more with less by automating tasks time-consuming associated with analysis, correlation and prioritization of network data, resources and alerts.

The advantages of the man-machine relationship

Teams using Vantage IQ get fast, accurate, and in-depth cybersecurity analyzes that are impossible to achieve with human analysis alone. This advanced human-machine collaboration strengthens the cybersecurity and resilience of critical infrastructure organizations. At the same time, it helps security administrators increase workload efficiency.

Less cyber risks faster reactions

Vantage IQ raises the bar for security automation and analytics. And this thanks to the possibility of:

immediately understand what is happening in a network of IT, OT and IoT devices.

Quickly extract and easily information about priority processes and activities from ever richer and more expansive networks and data sources.

information about priority processes and activities from ever richer and more expansive networks and data sources. Improve response times with actionable insights, correlations, and insights.

Nozomi Networks Vantage – Change the response to operational risk

Andrea Carcano, Co-founder and Cpo of Nozomi Networks

Artificial intelligence has always been in our DNA. While GPT Chat has dramatically shown the world the potential of AI, it’s actually just one example of the emerging use cases for advancing neural network technologies. When it comes to critical infrastructure security, Vantage IQ is a game-changer. Because it uses artificial intelligence to edit radically how security professionals understand and respond to operational risk. We believe this is how cybersecurity data will be interrogated, analyzed and used in the future.

The main features

AI-powered insights. Users can access the Vantage IQ Insight Dashboard, where users alerts they are automatically correlated, classified, and supported by root cause information. This is for a more efficient repair and a reduction of safety gaps. Vantage IQ’s deep neural networks identify patterns of activity in network data. Data is correlated to streamline forensic analysis, tuning, and security improvements.

AI-powered queries and analytics. Users can easily gain a greater understanding of their environment using natural language queries that answer common questions about vulnerabilities, network assets, and other environmental details.

With Artificial Intelligence, fewer cyber risks and faster reactions

Advanced predictive monitoring. Users can strengthen operational resilience and prevent system outages with early warnings that system behaviors deviate from the norm. The Time Series function increases the ability to warn about changes in the network. This gives an extra level of alert to unusual changes in the bandwidth of activity passing through the sensors monitoring the networks. In the future, Vantage IQ will also alert on process variables, enabling even greater levels of monitoring and predictive maintenance.