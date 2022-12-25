Along with the official version of iOS 16.2, the Apple Home (Home) app is updated, which mainly updates the design of the operation interface and makes the linkage of HomeKit devices more efficient and secure. However, after the release of the update, many people reported that the original HomeKit device could not appear normally, and the Siri digital assistant service could not use certain functions.

In a follow-up statement, Apple stated that such errors have already occurred, including abnormal conditions such as users being unable to share the actual set device in the Home app, so the new version of the Home app update will be temporarily removed in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 project and is expected to resume providing updates in the near future.

At the same time, Apple said that users who have downloaded the update can only maintain the status quo for the time being, and the relevant settings will not be removed, but the error situation cannot be resolved temporarily, and they can only wait for Apple to release an update to fix it.

In the new version of the Home app, Apple mainly adopts a new interface design. At the same time, the underlying architecture also adopts a design that makes the device linkage more efficient and the connection is safer. It will even support the general connection specification Matter, which can support more support for the same specification. IoT devices.