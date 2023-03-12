【MOBILE】Recently, there have been rumors on the Internet that Xiaomi will launch an international version of the Redmi Note 12 series of mobile phones; it is revealed that in addition to providing 5G models for overseas models, it also has the same 4G version as the previous generation.

Regarding the overseas version of Redmi Note 12 4G, foreign media recently discovered that the device is suspected to have test results and parameter configuration exposure on the GeekBench website. Although it is no longer possible to search for this machine on the GeekBench website search engine, some foreign media have taken screenshots and uploaded them. The Xiaomi phone with the model number 23028RA60L, which is the rumored Redmi Note 12 4G version, is suspected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, but it may run on an overclocked clock.

From the screenshot of the web page, it can be seen that the four main cores of the suspected Redmi Note 12 4G operate at 2.8GHz, which is much higher than the 2.4GHz of the public version. In addition, the device has 4GB RAM and pre-loaded with the Android 13 operating system; Another set of dismantling diagrams of the original firmware code shows that the phone uses the Adreno 610 GPU, which basically matches the Snapdragon 680. Based on the existing information, the overseas version of Redmi Note 12 4G may be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen, a 50 million-pixel triple mirror, a built-in 5,000mAh battery and a corresponding 33W fast charge.