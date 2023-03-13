It is now almost 4 years since the entrepreneur Désirée Jonek-Lustyk WoMentor started – with the aim that more women become entrepreneurs and found start-ups. In 2023, Desiree is now about more than “just” women. The magic formula for this is DEI – an abbreviation that we are hearing more and more about at the moment. In today’s podcast with Désirée Jonek-Lustyk we talk about what’s behind it. The topics:

D like Diversity

E wie Equity

I wie Inclusion

B wie Belonging

Where DACH companies stand in terms of DEI

Budget & Personnel: What you need to implement a DEI strategy

