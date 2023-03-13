Home Technology With DEI against the dude culture
With DEI against the dude culture

It is now almost 4 years since the entrepreneur Désirée Jonek-Lustyk WoMentor started – with the aim that more women become entrepreneurs and found start-ups. In 2023, Desiree is now about more than “just” women. The magic formula for this is DEI – an abbreviation that we are hearing more and more about at the moment. In today’s podcast with Désirée Jonek-Lustyk we talk about what’s behind it. The topics:

  • D like Diversity
  • E wie Equity
  • I wie Inclusion
  • B wie Belonging
  • Where DACH companies stand in terms of DEI
  • Budget & Personnel: What you need to implement a DEI strategy

We also cordially invite you to the following event:

  • Polestar Talk: From mine to car: how transparent can supply chains be?
  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Where: Polestar Space Vienna, Wallnerstrasse 5, 1010 Vienna
  • Admission: 6:00 p.m. / Start: 7:00 p.m
  • registration under https://events.polestar.com

