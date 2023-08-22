With digital technology, Italian public museums can aim for 66% more revenues

While the platform that will offer the ticketing service for autonomous museums, entirely managed by the Ministry of Culture, is making its way, not without clamor, the Minister Sangiuliano speaks of “the greater protagonism of the digital” in reference to the Italian museum system. It does so on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the study “Public museums, a strategic heritage for the Italian system”, presented at the first Forum “Cultura Italia” by The European House – Ambrosetti and Aditus.

Inside the document, for the first time, we advance a numerical hypothesis of what the digital transformation of the methods of use of cultural institutions could entail in terms of impact: as much as 66% more revenues.

The multiplier effect of the Italian museum and cultural system is large: 100 euros invested in cultural activities generate 237 euros distributed across all economic sectors; for every job created in the sector, 1.5 are activated in other areas.

Nevertheless, despite a unique heritage in the world, Italy invests less in culture than other countriesi.e. it 0.20% of GDP, ranking 24th out of 27 EU states. The revenues of public museums – although they grew by 10.8% until 2019 (before the drop due to the pandemic) – are reduced compared to other European countries and concentrated in a few regions: 84%, in fact, is located in Lazio (which with 7% of the national heritage attracts 25% of annual visitors), Campania and Tuscany.

The study delves deeply into the research and analyzes point by point the areas of transformation to be addressed in order to increase the competitiveness of the Italian museum system, also considering the opportunity offered by the 4.28 billion euros allocated by the PNRR.

“To increase the competitiveness of the Italian museum system – he explains Lorenzo Tavazzi, Partner and Head of the Scenarios and Intelligence Area of ​​The European House – Ambrosetti – it is necessary to focus on the centrality of the visitor, integrating cultural services and additional products to the visit experience, monitoring the level of visitor satisfaction over time and introducing new digital communication and marketing methods”. only in 45% of cases is a booking service, audio guides and bookshop offered. Guided tours represent the additional service most frequently offered by state museums and cultural institutes (83% of cases), followed by exhibitions and temporary exhibitions (44%) and thematic and educational workshops for children (41%). The rate of use of restaurant and cafeteria services is still low (4%) compared to the potential.

Fundamental the experience evaluation of visits and the additional services offered, which defines a standard system for measuring satisfaction, capable of activating imitative mechanisms and a virtuous competition between museums on a territorial scale. And as far as management is concerned, it would be appropriate to adopt flexible scheduling mechanisms of museums on a seasonal basis, the experimentation of forms of dynamic pricing for example according to the times of the visit and the introduction of tickets at discounted rates.

To date, less than 1/3 of museums in Italy (31.2%) offer visitors videos and/or touch screens for the description and deepening of the works; only the 27.5% have a QR Code and/or proximity systems in the structures (WiFi), less than 1 museum out of 5 provides applications for tablets and smartphones, just over 1 museum out of 5 (22.4%) is equipped with multimedia supports (such as interactive installations , virtual reconstructions, augmented reality). 34.8% of museums have not yet digitized the assets on public display and 37.8% have not yet digitized the assets kept in archives. Just over 1 in 5 museums organize online conferences, lectures and seminars or online virtual tours.

With reference to communication and marketing channels, if the major museums in Italy, such as the Uffizi Gallery or the Egyptian Museum in Turin, favored by autonomy, have been pioneers in the digital field, well 37% of cultural institutions in Italy are not yet present on the web with their own site dedicated, while the online ticket office is present only in 1 institution out of 5. Given that half of the cultural institutions in Italy do not have any resources dedicated to digital, a fundamental aspect to fill this gap consists in strengthening the staffing endowment of museums with up-to-date skills.

The report then outlines five lines of action useful for strengthening the competitiveness of the Italian museum system, namely: providing for the offer of a minimum number of additional services, such as bookshops, cafeteria/restaurant services, interactive visitor services, classrooms, initiatives educational for children; adapt the layout of museums and places of culture, for example by integrating leisure, entertainment and relaxation areas but also in terms of digital infrastructure; introduce, on a national scale, a system for monitoring and evaluating visitor satisfaction, based on uniform criteria and detailed indicators to feed a centralized database accessible to Public Administration bodies so as to evaluate the performance of concessionaires; simplify the relations of private entities with local administrations for the management of museum and cultural bodies, reducing the number of interlocutors and providing for tenders for the selection of a single concessionaire of the structures at the regional level; introduce new forms of contracts for the management of ancillary services of state public museums which allow for better programming capacity and greater flexibility for private concessionaires. These are the five areas of concrete actions designed for the dynamic phase of digital transformation, which is also necessary in the cultural sector. It is inevitable.