Photoshop has been using artificial intelligence for about ten years for functions such as Neutral Filters. Adobe employs AI as well for Content-Aware Fill di After Effects o Liquid Mode of Acrobat to create, edit, measure, optimize and review billions of contents in a powerful, accurate, simple and fast way. Today however, in the midst of the boom in generative artificial intelligence, Firefly arrives, a new family of templates focused on creating images and text effects. Firefly will make Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express workflows, where content is created and edited, even more precise, powerful, simple and fast. Firefly will be part of a series of new Adobe Sensei generative AI services across Adobe’s cloud platforms.

“Generative AI is the next evolution in AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creative and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful,” he said. David Wadhwani, president Digital Media Business Adobe. “With Firefly, Adobe will bring the ‘creative ingredients’ powered by generative AI directly into user workflows, increasing productivity and awareness for all creators, from high-end professionals to the foundation of the creator economy.”





Images from words

Adobe designed Firefly to give all creators new superpowers to keep pace with their imagination. With Firefly, anyone who creates content, regardless of experience, will be able to use their words to generate content from images, audio, vectors, video and 3D, to creative ingredients like brushes, color gradients and video transformations quickly and easily. Firefly allows you to produce endless variations of content and make repeated changes quickly and easily. Following in Microsoft’s footsteps with Bing, Edge, and Office, Adobe will also integrate Firefly into its tools and services, so users can harness the power of generative AI within their existing workflows.

Adobe launches a beta for Firefly that shows how anyone, regardless of experience and expertise, can generate high-quality images and stunning text effects. But the beta version will also serve the company to listen to feedback and proposals from the creative community and customers, gradually developing AI and integrating it into workflows. The first applications to benefit from the Firefly integration will be Adobe Express, Experience Manager, Photoshop and Illustrator.

What about copyright?

Firefly will consist of several models, to offer a wide range of skills and technical profiles for multiple use requirements. The first model, trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and expired copyright public domain content, focuses on images and text effects and is designed to generate safe content for commercial use. Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of licensed professional images prevent Firefly from generating content based on other people’s or brands’ IP. In addition, it is developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors.

Adobe founded the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which has over 900 members, to create a global standard for attributing trusted digital content. Adobe is pushing open industry standards using CAI’s open source tools, which are free and developed through the nonprofit Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Goals include a universal “Do Not Train” Content Credential tag in the image’s content credentials to allow creators to prohibit their content from being used for model training and education. The tag will remain associated with the content wherever it is used, posted or stored. Also the AI ​​generated content will be marked accordingly.