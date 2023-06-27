With Google Play, 5G, and 100W wired/wireless fast charging! Honor flagship mobile phone is priced at $2000-ePrice.HK

Since Huawei products do not have Google and 5G, some Huawei fans who are originally Huawei fans, but have a need for Google and 5G, and are used to the EMUI operating system, may choose to transfer to Honor phones. Recently, I noticed that there is a Honor flagship mobile phone, which has a discount on the eShop of the network operator, and the price is as much as $2000, and this mobile phone also supports 100W wired/wireless fast charging! It’s fully charged in no time and you can continue to use it! For details, read below!

Honor Magic4 Pro online store price $2000

It is about Honor Magic4 Pro, this phone is the old flagship model of Honor, when it was first launched, the recommended retail price was $7299, and the suggested retail price was lowered later, and changed to $6999. However, recently the SmarTone online store has launched a “super discount”, which will cost $2000 off the Magic4 Pro! That is, you can buy this flagship for $4999. Interestingly, a few hours before the article was published, it was clear that the blue and black Magic4 Pro were out of stock, and only the gold was still in stock. Returned the goods. At this price, will netizens consider it?

Honor Magic4 Pro hardware specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor Magic4 Pro uses a 6.81-inch screen with a resolution of 2848 x 1312, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, built-in 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, a battery capacity of 4600mAh, and supports 100W SuperCharge fast charging and 100W Wireless SuperCharge wireless Charge. The camera part Magic4 Pro uses a three-lens system. The main camera uses a Sony IMX766 sensor with 50MP pixels, and the ultra-wide-angle lens also has 50MP, with a 122-degree field of view and macro function. 100x periscope telephoto, and can be mixed and calculated up to 100x. For the front lens, the Magic4 Pro uses a 12MP lens.

