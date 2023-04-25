With Lydia Goutas on the War on Talent

“There is a great demand on the labor market, but only for very specific people” – says Lydia Goutas, Managing Partner at Lehner Executive Partners. Born in New York, she leads an international team serving growing multinational companies in European regions, particularly in the financial services sectors including banking, insurance, fintech, professional services and IT. Digitization not only leads to new products and processes, but also to a changing workforce, she explains. This has an impact on the labor market: increasing uncertainty, changing requirements and the fear of an impending recession are busy business and experts. Managers have to adapt to new situations. We talk about that – and more – in today’s podcast. The topics:

War on Talent

What does leadership mean?

New strategies in the HR department

The looming recession in Europe

Soft Skills im Leadership

You can listen to the podcast:

