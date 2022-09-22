“Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter” beta test will be held from September 22, 2022 (Thursday) 9:00 to September 25, 2022 (Sun) 16:00, platforms include PS4 / Switch / Xbox One / PC Steam, all Players can take the lead in trying the online mode, and experience the two invaders “Seru” and “Fliza”, as well as survivor characters such as self-created horns, Oolong (model), and Buma (model).

\ open beta test test start //

Open beta test on PS4 (TM) / Nintendo Switch (TM) / Xbox One / STEAM (R) from today until 17:00 on Sunday, September 25th! Anyone can play during the period!

There are also participation benefits that can be obtained after the product version is released.

Please play!

All players who participate in the trial can get their own corner accessories “Oolong’s Keyring” as a bonus, and interested players should not miss it!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276760/_/

Game official website: https://en.bandainamcoent.eu/dragon-ball/dragon-ball-the-breakers