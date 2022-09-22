Home Technology With only combat power 5, you start PUBG Mobile’s “Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter” Beta Test Open
Technology

With only combat power 5, you start PUBG Mobile’s “Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter” Beta Test Open

by admin
With only combat power 5, you start PUBG Mobile’s “Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter” Beta Test Open

“Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter” beta test will be held from September 22, 2022 (Thursday) 9:00 to September 25, 2022 (Sun) 16:00, platforms include PS4 / Switch / Xbox One / PC Steam, all Players can take the lead in trying the online mode, and experience the two invaders “Seru” and “Fliza”, as well as survivor characters such as self-created horns, Oolong (model), and Buma (model).

All players who participate in the trial can get their own corner accessories “Oolong’s Keyring” as a bonus, and interested players should not miss it!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276760/_/

Game official website: https://en.bandainamcoent.eu/dragon-ball/dragon-ball-the-breakers

See also  Splatoon 3 Review: Consistently Nintendo's high-level old work has been enhanced with Splatoon 3

You may also like

Former SIE CEO joins Tencent as strategic advisor...

Massimo Moretti, the philosopher entrepreneur: “With 3D printers...

Unlimited creativity with ASUS Zenbook Pro! Cross-domain co-creation...

ASUS Zenbook Pro has unlimited creativity to create...

LenovoPRO × Microsoft 365 Commerce Portfolio Provides One-Stop...

Dodge, the world’s first electric car with an...

Inventory StarkNet Chain Game Ecology | Anue Juheng...

What is (still) missing from Italian startups

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has more...

FS group, password: connection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy