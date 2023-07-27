With OPPO 10 Series, portraits reach a new standard • Techzilla

Innovations in hardware, improvements in photographic optics and image processing systems are just some of the challenges faced by the smartphone industry. Between these OPPO stands out for its constant commitment to providing camera systems capable of capturing sharp and faithful images to reality.

OPPO has conducted extensive research on professional photography and partnered with internationally renowned experts in areas such as portrait photography, lighting and post-production effects. This path in search of a timeless photographic aesthetic, which manages to capture the right balance between light and shadow like a professional camera, has required collaboration with these professionals and the analysis of their approaches and styles, becoming an essential element in the vision of OPPO.

The Serie OPPO’s Reno10 marks a new era for smartphone portrait photography. Excessive use of artificial intelligence for image processing can degrade the quality of photos, distorting the naturalness and the relationship between light and shadow. This results in two-dimensional representations of the real world on your smartphone, creating an unrealistic aesthetic. OPPO wanted to overcome this limitation, aiming to capture the true beauty of the real world through computational photography.

The company has rediscovered the human desire to capture the aesthetics of the real world, an inherent instinct that persists despite the evolution of photographic technology. OPPO has decided to combine the tradition of classical photography with contemporary digital techniques, creating a system imaging capable of reproducing an ultra-realistic link between light and shadow, space and color.

With a team of over 1000 dedicated specialists all’imaging, OPPO has been working on the technology needed to help millions of users take timeless photos on their smartphones. Collaborating with photographers, lighting experts and post-production specialists has set a new standard for smartphone portrait photography, delivering professional images with clear detail, natural colors and ultra-realistic light and shadow effects.

The Serie Reno10 at OPPO features major end-to-end updates for the entire image management chain, from capture to processing and display. The camera lens plays a vital role in image quality, and OPPO introduced it on Reno10 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G a 2X telephoto portrait independently, improving the sharpness and quality of images. In addition, a rotational coating has been used on the lenses, reducing reflections and improving image clarity.

Image processing has received special attention, with the introduction of updates in Portrait Mode, which offers a highly realistic bokeh blur effect, freely adjustable from F1.4 to F16, allowing targeted customizations to achieve the right effect bokeh and depth of field.

Also, OPPO she focused on recognizing the subject and separating the character from the backgroundimproving accuracy of AI algorithms through special training for portraits and implementing multi-semantic segmentation.

The screen of OPPO devices is essential for taking and reviewing photos, ensuring a high-quality display of captured images. The series Reno10 and Reno10 Pro feature a Billion Color display, allowing for 64 times more color richness than the traditional 16.7 million colors.

OPPO is pursuing the project “Portrait Expert” to offer a professional portrait experience on the Reno series, involving portrait artists from different parts of the world. The company also collects feedback from its global users through the “OPPO Imagine IF Photography” project, encouraging the creation of artistic images through the most advanced photo and video technology.

Thanks to this constant search for improvements and innovations, OPPO continues to close the gap between smartphone cameras and expensive DSLRs, allowing everyone to create professional and timeless shots.

