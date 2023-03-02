Listen to the audio version of the article

AND the first consumer headset to offer eye tracking and the first to unquestionably offer PC-free quality virtual reality. In summary Playstation Vr2 launched on February 22nd at 599 euros is not a game changer, a device that adds something new to what we know about virtual reality or the metaverse but it is the best device for playing and having fun in the synthetic videogame worlds. We tried it for a week and for those who were used to the old 2016 helmet, we immediately anticipate that it is a whole other world, indeed we are on a new planet.

Installation, design and cables

Once turned on and plugged in, the first thing that struck us was the attention to the user experience. Playstation engineers seven years after Psvr have capitalized on mistakes and learned from the competition by making virtual reality more accessible even for those suffering from motion sickness. The playing area is drawn, you can use the device standing or sitting. Then, you can walk around the room while its built-in cameras measure the real-time position of your head, controller-wielding hands, and eyes so it can adjust a 4K image to match.

Some games including Horizon Call of the Mountain allow you to move by teleporting to a point of your choosing which can prevent your brain from getting confused as you move through the game resulting in spinning and nausea. It can because – we recall – so far no helmet on the market has been able to exclude symptoms also because a lot depends on who plans the VR experience.

That said Psvr2 is extraordinarily comfortable and light (only 550 grams in weight). It allows you to adjust the distance between the lenses so as to have a perfect focus according to your inter-pupillary distance. And it’s also easy to install. Basically there is a USB-C cable to plug into the front of the console. You turn on the peripheral and the configuration phase is quick and painless. Before continuing, let’s dedicate a sentence to the presence of the cable which was immediately criticized by experts and non-VR experts. The cable is there, it’s true, it’s five meters long and also heavy, but as soon as the experience in VR begins, it’s as if it disappears. As for the controllers, they resemble those of Meta in terms of shape and user experience. But when you pick things up they have a more solid feel.

What’s inside and how do you see it?

It is not absolutely the best headset out there in terms of visual quality but it offers a 4K resolution of 2000×2040 per eye that is higher than Meta Quest 2. But it seemed to us even better than the Pico 4 even if the resolution is higher. Also thanks to the brighter and more colorful 120 Hz OLED panel (certainly than an LCD) and the 110-degree field of view which makes the experience less claustrophobic. Sony’s Fresnel lenses were preferred over Meta’s pancake optical system. However, the risk of lens flare typical of this type of lens has been defused, perhaps due to Sony’s patented design. So good. The other innovation is linked to gaze tracking: in fact, inside the viewer there are two infrared cameras that track the movement of the eyes. This solution has not only been implemented to enable new game mechanics but also to generate high resolution images only in the direction of gaze, which is good in terms of computing power management.