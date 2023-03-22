After having shown you the data relating to the impact of ChatGPT on work worldwide, now comes the news of the entry of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence into another work sector that until now no one had taken into consideration: that of radios. Thanks to RadioGPT, in fact, ChatGPT has become a master DJ.

The news comes from Ohio’s local broadcaster Axios Cleveland, who explains that a local company, Futuri, recently launched a product called RadioGPT, based on ChatGPT and capable of carrying out all the operations needed to maintain a radio. But how can Futuri’s artificial intelligence manage a radio station in a completely autonomous way?

Well, the company explains that RadioGPT uses the brand new OpenAI GPT-4, exploiting its capabilities to perform a long series of actions and to create all the programs of a radio self-respecting: the AI ​​​​in fact takes care of using the chart to choose which music to include in the schedule, mix between one song and another, write and recite the weather forecast and local news, as well as even connect with viewers from home and talk to them.

Futuri’s is not a simple AI-based experiment: on the contrary, RadioGPT will soon debut on 250 broadcasters venues in the United States and Canada, thanks to an agreement with Alpha Media and Rogers Sports & Media. Artificial intelligence is expected to be activated on these radio stations by the end of April.

According to the CEO of Futuri, Daniel Anstandig, the RadioGPT’s job is to save radiosa sector now in slow but inexorable decline for decades, reducing its costs and acting as a filler between one transmission and another: “we will save the radios, we will not compete with them: what we want to do is increase the ability of the stations to fill the programming with more live and local content”.