Between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, when the internet connection in many homes still had the sound of a 56K modem, I often went to via Veneto, in Rome, where there were two of the richest newsstands of international newspapers and magazines. Each time I stayed at least thirty minutes in front of those covers. Fascinated by the contents and aware of having to make the right choice: for each magazine, thanks to the transport costs and the currency exchange, a small fortune had to be paid out.

All of this comes to mind today as I open the Readly app, a platform all you can read that at the price of 11.99 euros per month gives the possibility to browse, read, download for offline consultation more than 6000 magazines, of which at least 335 in Italian.

With just over ten euros, twenty years ago, I could have bought a single issue of Rolling Stone USA. I am convinced that if someone, at the time, had offered me all the magazines on the Via Veneto newsstand for that amount – to be paid once a month – I would have signed that agreement for life.

Yet Readly, who was born in Sweden in 2012, in the world it has ‘only’ 450,000 subscribers (there are no data relating to the Italian market). It is true that readers, in an era deeply influenced by social networks, are a rare commodity. And that an article doesn’t have the same appeal as a piece of music or a TV series, on whose streaming many companies have built their empire. But there’s more.

Publishing continues to be one of the sectors most affected by piracy. As I write these lines, many users are probably illegally downloading newspapers and magazines. It’s a problem that record companies faced several years ago when Napster and then other p2p software like Kazaa have made available, free of charge, thousands of albums and individual songs.

But who thinks it’s more convenient to download a magazine from unauthorized channels, he should reconsider. From an economic point of view there is no match, it is clear. But what you save in subscription you pay, perhaps much more, in terms of use.

Sue Readly everything is perfectly ordered. A search engine allows you to find not only the desired magazine, but also the single article containing the keyword just typed. Or you can explore the many categories available, from “news and politics” section to that of ‘travel’, with the simple intention of browsing through the contents.

If a magazine particularly strikes us, we can add it to our ‘favourites’ to quickly find it each time we access the platform in the future. The beauty is that back issues of each newspaper or magazine are also available. So even a simple one-month subscription – the subscription can be terminated at any time – allows you to browse through an endless archive, made up of content that often does not expire (think of the cooking magazines, which are also very numerous in Italian).

The benefit doesn’t end there a highly customizable cataloguewhere everything can be found easily without going crazy among files downloaded illegally and scattered in the archive of the notebook or smartphone.

Another point in favor of Readly, in fact, is the immediacy with which each magazine is accessed. You click on the cover and the magazine is leafed through instantly. As we read the first pages, the platform completes the operation. Illegal downloading, on the other hand, is often something frustrating: it starts, it doesn’t start, you have to wait for 100% of the file transfer to be able to go beyond the cover.

To all this must be added the boundless offer of content, especially magazines. The international ones, in fact, are of a high level: there are, among others, Time (in its European version), Rolling Stone USA, Newsweek and New York Magazine. And then many monthlies, even extremely interesting monographic issues that are worth like a book: from All About History to The Royals.

Between Italian magazines, there is no shortage of those constantly in the foreground on newsstands, from Vanity Fair to Vogue up to Elle and Harper’s Bazar Italia. The lifestyle tests are the masters: there are also GQ, Esquire, Grazia and Donna Moderna. And then there are the main cooking magazines, those dedicated to music and cinema and also to technology.

“Italy is the seventh country in the world for the circulation of periodicals, 65.5% of Italians access the web from mobile and the reading of online information and magazines is constantly growing – said the CEO of Readly, Mats Brandt – We believe that the combination of these elements could constitute fertile ground for a decisive renewal of the publishing sector in this country as well, with the guarantee of quality of journalistic contents”.

However, Italian newspapers they are not present on the platform. Evidently Readly has not closed agreements with the main newspapers of our country, which in many cases continue to prefer an independent digital subscription campaign. The big American newspapers are also absentdal New York Times a Washington Post.

Those who have no problems with the English language can refer to thewide choice of English newspapers, almost all present from the Guardian to the Observer (with their precious Sunday supplements). To represent France there is only one big name, Libération. German newspapers, on the other hand, are many and almost all prestigioussince picture a The world.

Readly, currently, is on offer at 0.99 euros for a month. It’s a good chance to try it. And to decide if it’s right for you in view of Christmas. Knowledge is a precious gift, and in this case also a comfortable one. Three different gift cards can be purchased on the Readly website: 3 months for around 34 euros, 6 months for around 65 euros and 12 months for around 122 euros.