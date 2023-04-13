The Acura Integra Type S 2024 is a brand new sports car from the renowned house of Acura, luxury brand of the Japanese manufacturer Honda. This is a new one Variant des Integraswhich will be launched as a sibling of the Honda Civic Type R in the future.

A few hours ago the sales launch of the new Type S Integra was made official and on June 2023 announced. At the weekend the model will Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach celebrate debut. As a small introduction, Acura has put a video online in which the vehicle is already in Action you can see:

According to Acura’s press release, the Integra Type S delivers 320 PS, as opposed to the Type R, which is a tiny bit less powerful. A high-revving engine is responsible for this four-cylinder engine. Also, the car is turbocharged 2-Liter-VTEC-Motor, 6-speed manual transmission, locking differential and an adaptive one damper system fitted.

As for the design: The high-performance car is broad built and with 19 inch wheels stocked. He has one in the back triple exhaust outlet, which is mounted in the middle. There are also large front ones air intakes, hood vent and a Heckdiffusor. This is how it looks from the front:

If the basic equipment is not enough for you, your vehicle can pimp it up with Acura accessoriesfor example with carbon mirror flaps or rear lip spoiler, a copper metallic emblem or a titanium gear knob.

Inside there four seatsof which the front ones are heated and with Alcantara covered sports seats. Alcantara can also be found on the shift lever, but the steering wheel is included Manager adorned. Colored seams and other outstanding details give the interior a certain kick. You can also find one at the front 10.2 inch display with touchscreen and special graphics.

The car is built in Auto Plant in Marysville in Ohio, United States. How much it will cost exactly is not yet knownbut it is speculated that it will be priced slightly above the Civic Type R.

Those: acura.com