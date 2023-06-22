With TD Synnex’s AInlab, AI takes shape thanks to tech partners

Laboratories

Thanks to the collaboration with leading vendors and industry partners, AInlab offers a virtual and physical environment where experts and AI professionals can collaborate and develop innovative solutions

Published 22 Jun 2023

An integrated center of technologies developed thanks to the collaboration of TD Synnex with some of the most important vendors and partners in the sector for companies, start-ups, developers and system integrators with the aim of democratize access to Artificial Intelligence thanks to the sharing of concrete use cases, but above all to access to a network of technological partners with whom to lay the foundations for doing business.

Is called AInlab the project inaugurated by TD Synnex – an important solutions aggregator and global distributor for the IT ecosystem – which aims to make a fundamental contribution in theidentification of business opportunities in the field of AIrelying on an infrastructure competence center and a demo area in the San Giuliano Milanese headquarters where to develop new models based on AMD, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and VMWare technologies.

AInlab, artificial intelligence at your fingertips

AInlab was conceived as a both virtual and physical ecosystem, where AI experts and professionals can collaborate, share skills and above all test and develop innovative solutions. This laboratory is part of the larger project Tech Lab di TD Synnexa network of technological laboratories dedicated to home automation, smart home, audio-video and solutions from major brands such as Cisco and IBM. So Tech Lab aims to provide TD Synnex customers with adirect and practical experience technological solutions offered by vendor partners, with the aim of expanding business opportunities.

Optimize processes to save resources: everything you can do with RPA

The added value offered by AInlab is the possibility for companies to join an exclusive community and to access a series of services and resources made available by the TD Synnex ecosystem in the world of AI. In addition, companies will have the opportunity to include their use cases in a shared catalog, increasing the visibility of their solutions on the market.

Accelerate business opportunities in AI with a cutting-edge ecosystem

Silvia Zagaria, BU Manager Software of TD SYNNEX Italy declared: “The goal that TD SYNNEX sets itself with AInlab is to create an ecosystem capable of accelerating business opportunities related to artificial intelligence through skills, consultancy capacity and the numerous assets made available to partners. Thanks to the presence of the demo lab that we will inaugurate at the end of June in the San Giuliano Milanese headquarters, we will give the opportunity to concretely touch the fields of use of the technologies of Nvidia, VMware, Dell Technologies, AMD”.

