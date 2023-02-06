The first steps. Evidently we are special, very few are given such treatment. We were accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, going straight into fifth year, a rare privilege.

Professor Fig, our mentor and sponsor, has come to pick us up and now we are preparing to embark on a fantastic journey aboard a carriage pulled by magnificent flying creatures. And of course, like any Pottery prologue, the journey to Hogwarts will prove to be full of surprises. The plot of Hogwarts Legacy revolves around an unreleased Wizarding World, the Ancestral Magic, an ancient and arcane knowledge designed especially for the title developed by Avalanche. The search for Ancestral Magic, its understanding, is intertwined with the bloody rebellion of the Goblin alliance, led by the enigmatic figure of Ranrok and the ambiguous character of Victor Rookwood, possible ancestor of the Death Eater Augustus Rookwood present in the Harry Potter saga.





What is Hogwarts Legacy

The title developed by Avalanche Software, produced and published by Warner Bros Games, is an adventure set in the second half of the 1800s in the magical world described in the works by the author J.K. Rowling. The plot of the video game is completely original and explores an unprecedented period for the saga: while significantly expanding the Potterian universe, it remains faithful to its canons.

We therefore find the school of Hogwarts, the shops of magical objects, potions and candies are at our disposal, there is also the Gringotts bank and many references to the novels and films of the famous wizard’s universe, including Fantastic Beasts. And yes, there’s also Quidditch and night flying on powerful broomsticks.





Technically we can define Hogwarts Legacy a successful mix of genresa third-person view is the solid foundation for an action-adventure on which they are grafted role-playing game mechanics which serve to define the salient features of the wizard / witch, our alter ego. Skill points that once conquered must be distributed carefully, and yes, it can be pursued too the path of the Dark Arts and unforgivable curses. Set in a vast open worldopen world, the narrative alternates more linear phases of the game, linked above all in the evolution of the main quest, to moments of free exploration that serve to solve the many missions and secondary tasks.





With my wand

As a first act, Hogwarts Legacy asks to create our avatar. Using an editor we can freely characterize our witch or wizard. Arrived at Hogwarts our alter ego will have to choose a hat for establish the house of belonging. Once these basic functions have been completed, we can finally hold the wand and begin the training. Being a video game, the clashes with the wand play a fundamental role, therefore it is necessary to make every effort to learn all the attack and defense spells. The wand is also essential for a whole other set of spells useful for solving different situations, including environmental puzzles. The enchantment list is extensive, spells are divided into categories, each associated with a specific color. There are also some basic enchantments, such as Revelio, that are out of the ordinary and always available.

The spell menu is quite intuitive and easy to manage. The gameplay in the battle phases is pleasant and balanced, and even if some situations give a feeling of already seen, the fights with spells, especially those with some Bosses, give great satisfaction.





The dispute and boycott

Since 2020 JK Rowling has been at the center of strong criticism for her statements and, in my opinion, transphobic positions: experts and enthusiasts from all over the world have written and spoken about it. It should be emphasized that for Hogwarts Legacy, the author received a fee, even if not directly involved in the project, and for this reason the title of Avalanche has been the subject of a boycott campaign.

Personally, despite being very far from the thoughts or utterances of authors such as JK Rowling, Louis-Ferdinand Céline or HP Lovecraft, my positions have not prevented me from reading and appreciating their works. In the specific case of Hogwarts Legacy, I think it is appropriate to make a further reflection. The Wizarding World created by the English author has become a universal and shared imaginative heritage that goes far beyond the original work, exactly as happened to the worlds created by JRR Tolkien or the cyberpunk visions of William Gibson. And it should be added that the Potterian universe staged by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros is the most inclusive there can currently be in a video game.





Conclusions

Hogwarts Legacy turns Harry Potter fans’ wildest dreams into reality, giving every muggle who steps through the heavy gates of Hogwarts the chance to become a powerful wizard or feared witch, experience first-hand adventure in a vivid world , well-kept and full of charm.

The Digital Deluxe Edition version of Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S it allows early access to the title starting from midnight on February 7, while PC users who have purchased the same version will have to wait until 7 pm on February 7 as well. The standard version for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC will be available from February 10th, followed by those for PS4 and Xbox One on April 4th, finally the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on the 25th.