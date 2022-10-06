From basic digital start-up courses on Enterprise 4.0 and Digital Agenda to “tailor-made” training, from the support of competent figures to online assistance, by phone or by email. These are some of the services that i offer Pid, digital business points of the chambers of commerce which will be presented at Maker Make and Unioncamere (National Union of Chambers of Commerce) e Dintecthe agency of the Chamber of Commerce system specializing in innovation and digital issues.

The service, present in all the Italian Chambers of Commerce, was set up to support the digitization of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and which to date has already been used by over 500,000 companies. About 500 qualified people work in the PIDs on digital issues, innovation and technology transfer between digital promoters, coordinators and leaders. Among the innovative services that the PIDs offer to companies, there are first of all training and information events to foster the growth of active awareness on the solutions offered by the enabling technologies of Enterprise 4.0 and to qualify the skills and resources of personnel to seize the opportunities offered. from the industrial revolution 4.0.

The PIDs also make available to the digital vouchers for the purchase of consulting services, training and technologies in the 4.0 field. Delivered through calls published by the chambers of commerce, these vouchers represent a support in favor of the digitization of micro, small and medium-sized Italian enterprises. Selfi4.0 e Zoom4.0 instead they are two assessment tools to understand the level of digitalization of companies. The first, which can be filled in online and in complete autonomy by the company, automatically returns a summary report with the positioning of the company with respect to production processes. The second, guided through interviews with staff and management, conducted by the digital promoter of his own chamber of commerce, ends with a more detailed and personalized report drawn up on the basis of the digitization needs identified during the interview.

The Pid also realized Digital Skill Voyager, a tool to measure the digital skills of students, workers, managers and anyone who wants to understand their level of digital knowledge also to spend it on the job market. It is an online test set up according to the techniques of gamification with a journey through time, from prehistoric times to the Renaissance and then into the future, which based on the answers provided, allows the user to discover their level in knowledge of digital and get one skills assessment.

The Pids also provide a mentor network formed by managers and professionals with strong skills in the field of 4.0 technologies and change management to guide and direct companies to specialized centers that can support them in the implementation of digitization and innovation projects. And finally they organize the award annually “Top of the Pid” with the aim of selecting projects of single or associated companies that have been able to innovate products or business models thanks to the use of digital technologies in six specific categories: sustainability, intelligent and advanced manufacturing, social, services and commerce, tourism, new business models.