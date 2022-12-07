【MOBILE】Google’s own folding screen mobile phone Pixel Fold has been rumored years ago, although at least it has not yet confirmed its launch plan, but it will be seen in various rumors from time to time.

Earlier on the testing tool GeekBench website, the parameters of a mobile phone named “Google Felix” were uploaded. This is generally expected to be Google’s own folding screen phone Pixel Fold device, which uses a 2+2+4 architecture octa-core processor, consisting of 2.85GHz clocked dual main cores, 2.35GHz clocked high-efficiency dual cores, and 1.8GHz clocked energy-saving quad Core composition, it scored 1,047 single-core and 3,257 multi-core scores in “GeekBench 5”, the data is basically the same as Google’s own chipset Tensor G2.

From the screenshot of the page, it can be seen that the tested Pixel Fold is suspected to be preloaded with Android 13 and built-in 12GB RAM; and according to the Pixel Fold rendering (large picture at the beginning of the text) uploaded by foreign media FrontPageTech earlier on the Internet, it seems that Google quite Opportunity to bring this still-on-paper device to life. It is rumored that Pixel Fold may have Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) color options, and the entry price may start at US$1,799 (approximately HK$14,000).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

