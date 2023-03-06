At the turn of the year I had the opportunity to use the VW ID. Buzz to test longer. We went through with the idea of ​​going on a skiing holiday with the Buzz as a family, even though the Buzz itself hardly ever came into contact with snow. Nevertheless, it was an exciting trip that serves as a supplement to the first test with the Buzz in Copenhagen.

test car

The test car is a ID. Buzz Pro Launch with the beautiful double paint candy white/lime yellow. The Buzz is powered by an electric motor on the rear axle with 150kW (204hp). Additional equipment included the “Assistance Plus Package”, Design Package, Premium Interior Style Plus and the folding trailer hitch. The price for the configured car is CHF 85,001. A classification will follow later.

The Buzz is in the leaves instead of in the snow

The Buzz as an ideal family car?

The Buzz’s cargo volume is more than enough for a family of four. You noticed that immediately when loading, you don’t have to skimp on luggage here. There was space for everything in the car, starting with the skis, to suitcases filled with clothes, to the obligatory Adilettes. Last winter with the ID. 4 there was still a roof box needed. In the Buzz you can save yourself those and if you still need the bikes in summer, the fold-out trailer hitch would also be available.

The Buzz definitely has enough loading volume.

The intermediate floor is practical for loading. This can also be easily unscrewed, but I used it to stow the skis underneath. There was just enough space for my long skis in the diagonal – perfect. So all skis and sticks are stowed below and the other luggage above it.

Intermediate floor in the trunk enables orderly loading In the diagonal even skis fit in the trunk

The back seat can be pushed horizontally so that more luggage can fit in the car. It would be desirable if the seat could be removed, but that’s not what it’s designed for. When you fold down the backrests, there is a flat area with the double floor. This is very practical and would of course also make sense to sleep with a mattress in the Buzz when the temperatures are warmer. At least for two certainly possible.

Seat can be adjusted horizontally

Especially in the vehicle with the family, the space is great. As an above-average person, I appreciate the freedom and the upright sitting position enormously. The children also have plenty of space in the back seat, even with bulky child seats. The fact that the center console between the driver and passenger seats can be removed gives you a little more freedom or storage space for an entire shopping bag.

consumption and range

I was particularly looking forward to this test because driving in winter with a lot of freeway traffic will be an endurance test for the Buzz. As is well known, the range of electric cars decreases in cold temperatures and the design of the Buzz should not be conducive to fast driving.

Die “Bulli-Front” des IDs. Buzz

On the outward journey, the average consumption from Aargau to Landquart was 25.1 kWh/100km. That part was mostly the Autobahn, then the route up to Klosters resulted in an average consumption of 27.4 kWh/100km. The complete trip, including all trips with excursions to Davos or for shopping and back home, finally resulted in a consumption of 25.9 kWh/100km. This value was determined over a little more than 500 km.

What do these values ​​tell us? With the ID. Buzz in winter just about 300km range, which is an important threshold from my point of view. With a lot of freeway, the range quickly drops to 280 km or less. In Switzerland there should be 280km on the Autobahn. If the maximum speed is higher than 120 km/h, the range then drops drastically. From my experience, I would recommend Buzz drivers to make a charging stop every 200-220km.

The ID Buzz treats himself to some electricity in Klosters

How fast does the ID. buzz?

I kept asking myself that question at the big buzz test event in Copenhagen. Now I finally had the opportunity to find more time and ideal test conditions for the buzz. I have the ID for this. On the way home, Buzz drove to Gofast in Horgen, where there are fast chargers from Evtec with a charging capacity of 300 kW. When we got there with just 6% SoC, we started. Within a few seconds, the charging power quickly increased to 180 kW. It even increased to 188 kW before the curve slowly flattened out.

Charging curve of the ID. Buzz on a 300kW Evtec charger at Gofast

In 16.5 minutes it was recharged up to 54%, a total of 39 kWh. In other words, the Buzz can charge an average of 142kW in this area. To put it simply, a range of 150 km is recharged in a quarter of an hour. This is very strong and makes the Buzz suitable for long journeys despite the high consumption.

The ID Buzz at Gofast in Horgen

Load at the landlord…

We had a brilliant experience upon arrival at the apartment. I had asked the landlord in advance if I could charge an electric car overnight, but I would bring the equipment with me. The fact that he temporarily installed a CEE16 industrial socket was of course not what we expected, but it was brilliant. So I could theoretically charge with 11kW on site with the Juice Booster 3 air. But I turned the charging power down a bit. The panorama in the background of the photo should of course be white…

Charge directly from the rental company using a CEE16 socket

the ID Charge Buzz with solar power

The only good thing about the warm and sunny days was the strong yield from our own PV system. This is how I was able to use the ID. Buzz charged before the trip from your own PV power. There were no surprises here, the usual AC charger from the VW Group’s MEB series is also installed in the Buzz. In other words, a maximum of 11kW is possible and with an intelligent control of the wallbox, you can charge solar power from as little as 1.4kW.

Charge with solar surplus

Conclusion

As a father of a family, I am enormously impressed by the buzz, and there is also a great attraction to the ID. 4 to switch to the buzz. Of course, there is still a “but” and that has to do with the price. The way the Buzz was driven here, it costs CHF 85,001. That’s quite a lot and has something to do with the situation as a young father. The basic price of the so-called “ID. Buzz Pro Launch” version is 67,860 CHF, but only the candy white/lime yellow met. Painting accounts for almost 3000 CHF surcharge, plus other additional equipment.

From a purely driving perspective, the Buzz has been the most comfortable and relaxed EV we have ever tested. It travels completely relaxed and with a lot of space. The design is of course reflected in higher consumption, which certainly requires a charging stop every 220 km, especially on long journeys. But thanks to the strong charging performance, they quickly pass.

If the journey is your goal, then the ID. buzz be the right one for you…