Logitech recently released a new one Headset released especially for children. It was developed together with educators and is intended for both Learn at home as well as at school to work with Computer be particularly practical.

thanks to the Zone Learn Headphones are designed to help kids focus, so they’re not specifically designed for listening to music or audio books like Onanoff’s StoryPhones (storytelling headphones for kids). Much more moves here Language and the sound quality in the foreground. Logitech wants the headset primarily in the schools prevail, but what has the manufacturer thought about it?

Here that in advance introductory video from Logitech:

equipment and functions

The headphones are unfortunately not wireless, but there are three different cables that should be compatible with most devices. You can choose either the 3.5 mm AUX Kabela USB-To-Cable or a USB-C-Kabel. Since children are known to like to drop something or throw something around, the headset is shockproof (MIL-STD-810G).

The model was designed for children between eight and thirteen years, it should therefore fit well, especially on smaller heads. A practical feature is the replaceable ear pads. You can choose between one Over-Ear Headset and one On-Ear Headset. The over-ear option provides better isolation and clearer sound – the on-ear option is good if you want the kids to be able to hear what’s going on around them.

Because individual parts such as cables or ear pads are so easily interchangeable are, will waste reduced and increases lifespan. The one attached to the headphone microphone lets around Adjust 120 degrees and is provided with a filter noise reduction equipped for clear announcements. are in the handset 32mm driver installed.

Availability

The Zone Learn is only available in one color variant, viz dark gray with orange details. You can buy them in the future educational retailersthe delivery will start this one Spring.

The ones already mentioned are also interesting for children Onanoff Storytelling Headphones, we have already tested them extensively for you. Go to the product test >>> here.

Logitech zone headphones is also available for adults, even in a version without cable!