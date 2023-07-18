With this trick you increase the battery life of the cell phone

By Madelen Schäfer | Jul 18, 2023 at 6:38 p.m

With all the functions that modern smartphones offer nowadays, the battery can hardly keep up. It is often empty after a day – or even faster. But a setting can save energy and thus extend the runtime. TECHBOOK explains how it works.

Our cell phones are in constant use every day. So it’s no wonder that they sometimes lack the necessary energy. Especially video applications like YouTube or Netflix, but also apps like WhatsApp, consume a lot of energy because they are used constantly. But there is a trick that can be used to save energy and increase the battery life of the smartphone. The solution is: Screen off. With a very simple change in the settings, you can change the time the display is shown and thus save energy around the clock

Increase battery life with a simple adjustment

If you don’t touch the touchscreen of your mobile phone, the display will automatically darken after a certain period of time. How long a display remains active is defined in the settings. The longer the period, the more energy the display consumes – especially when the display is also bright. So, turning down screen time can save energy and increase battery life.

Also read: 5 tips to properly charge your smartphone battery

With the iPhone, the time for the automatic display switch-off can be reduced in the phone’s settings, thereby increasing battery life. In the sub-item “Display & Brightness” you will find the “automatic lock” and you can minimize it from one minute to 30 seconds.

On Android devices, users can also change the screen lock time in the settings. In the “Display” menu item, you can change the time until the display goes dark, thereby saving power, in the “Screen timeout” area. The function may also be named slightly differently depending on the device. As a rule, time periods between 15 seconds and up to 30 minutes can be selected.

Dark mode and other settings can help

What can also extend the life of a battery is the general regulation of the brightness. Turn down the brightness when not needed; Manufacturers like Apple are now also integrating an automatic brightness display, which you can still override manually. Also activate Dark Mode to save energy. On most devices, this option can be found under “Display” or “Display and brightness”.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

You should also cut unnecessary connections in the background. If you are in the WLAN, you can deactivate the “Mobile data” option, for example. The same applies to functions such as Bluetooth or NFC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

