Home » With this trick you increase the battery life of the cell phone
Technology

With this trick you increase the battery life of the cell phone

by admin
With this trick you increase the battery life of the cell phone

By Madelen Schäfer | Jul 18, 2023 at 6:38 p.m

With all the functions that modern smartphones offer nowadays, the battery can hardly keep up. It is often empty after a day – or even faster. But a setting can save energy and thus extend the runtime. TECHBOOK explains how it works.

Our cell phones are in constant use every day. So it’s no wonder that they sometimes lack the necessary energy. Especially video applications like YouTube or Netflix, but also apps like WhatsApp, consume a lot of energy because they are used constantly. But there is a trick that can be used to save energy and increase the battery life of the smartphone. The solution is: Screen off. With a very simple change in the settings, you can change the time the display is shown and thus save energy around the clock

Increase battery life with a simple adjustment

If you don’t touch the touchscreen of your mobile phone, the display will automatically darken after a certain period of time. How long a display remains active is defined in the settings. The longer the period, the more energy the display consumes – especially when the display is also bright. So, turning down screen time can save energy and increase battery life.

Also read: 5 tips to properly charge your smartphone battery

With the iPhone, the time for the automatic display switch-off can be reduced in the phone’s settings, thereby increasing battery life. In the sub-item “Display & Brightness” you will find the “automatic lock” and you can minimize it from one minute to 30 seconds.

On Android devices, users can also change the screen lock time in the settings. In the “Display” menu item, you can change the time until the display goes dark, thereby saving power, in the “Screen timeout” area. The function may also be named slightly differently depending on the device. As a rule, time periods between 15 seconds and up to 30 minutes can be selected.

See also  New title for PS VR2! September 2022 "Broadcast status" broadcast decision! - funglr Games

Dark mode and other settings can help

What can also extend the life of a battery is the general regulation of the brightness. Turn down the brightness when not needed; Manufacturers like Apple are now also integrating an automatic brightness display, which you can still override manually. Also activate Dark Mode to save energy. On most devices, this option can be found under “Display” or “Display and brightness”.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

You should also cut unnecessary connections in the background. If you are in the WLAN, you can deactivate the “Mobile data” option, for example. The same applies to functions such as Bluetooth or NFC.

You may also like

Throne & Liberty: Changing the Game Beyond Gameplay...

YouTube introduces new very handy feature

Climate Foundation: State government delivers data to committee...

You can now save yourself this detour

The Future of Internet Connection: Exploring the Potential...

Expert Advisory Recommendation: Bring healing phages to practice...

Leaked Specifications of Google Pixel 8 Pro: A...

WormGPT, How Generative AI Can Become a Cybercrime...

V-Valley brings HR digitization to Italy and Spain...

VanMoof, the startup that was the first to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy