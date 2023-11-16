With Tineco, Black Friday is all about cleanliness [Anzeige]

This year too, bargain hunters can bag some Black Friday deals in November. The manufacturer Tineco offers gifts with which you can make yourself or your loved ones happy when it comes to cleanliness. From November 17th to 27th, the company will ensure even more cleanliness in every home with greatly reduced prices for the smart vacuum cleaners FLOOR ONE S5, FLOOR ONE S7 Pro, FLOOR ONE S3, PURE ONE STATION PET and the PURE ONE X PET.

Tineco has sold 12 million units worldwide as of 2020. The wet vacuum cleaners have even occupied first place in sales on Amazon for several years in a row. The discounts apply to the five products mentioned on Amazon during the mentioned period.

FLOOR ONE S5

With the smart vacuum cleaner Tineco FLOOR ONE S5, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively, because vacuuming and wiping are done in just one step and with just one device. The smart iLoop™ sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt and allows you to keep an eye on the entire cleaning process. The iLoop™ ring on the color LED display changes from red to blue once the floor is clean.

The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of bases, moldings, corners, angles and many other hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption.

Original price: 509 euros

Black Friday offer: 329 euros (35% discount)

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO

As the latest model in the FLOOR ONE series, the S7 PRO offers a highly efficient cleaning process for hard floors by vacuuming and mopping at the same time in just one step, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt. Tineco’s Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System (MHCBS™) ensures even more cleanliness: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. In combination with continuous fresh water cleaning, effective dirty water recycling and a roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, the drying time is shortened and the dirty water residue is minimized. This means bacteria have no chance of spreading. This centrifugal drying process is also used in the self-cleaning process of the S7 PRO to prevent the formation and spread of mold and bacteria in the device itself.

Original price: 799 euros

Black Friday offer: 639 euros (20% discount)

FLOOR ONE S3

The FLOOR ONE S3 is the high-quality, wireless combination of wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop for tile, laminate, marble and hardwood floors. As with its successor, the FLOOR ONE S5, the S3 also offers smart iLoop™ sensor technology, with which it detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow for optimal cleaning. The integrated lithium-ion battery is fully charged after about two hours, and the battery life is then up to 35 minutes. The device offers an automatic self-cleaning function; using the voice-assisted app, users can access additional functions of the vacuum cleaner and view the status of the device. The associated support area also provides assistance with possible problems.

Original price: 399 euros

Black Friday offer: 269 euros (33% discount)

PURE ONE Station Pet

The cordless vacuum cleaner with 4-in-1 multifunctional OmniHub offers numerous functions for a clean home. After each cleaning process, the PURE ONE Station Pet is simply returned to the OmniHub, where the device cleans itself completely, in real-time detection (from the brush to the hose and dust container to the filters), the battery is charged and the device is ready for use is stowed away for the next use. The 4-stage HEPA filter system captures up to 99.97% of dust particles, the OmniHub even has a 5-stage HEPA filter system that filters 99.99% of dust particles so you can breathe fresher, healthier air at home. The reusable 3 liter dust container eliminates the need for daily cleaning and emptying as dirt and dust can be stored for up to 60 days. The ZeroTangle brush effectively captures hair without tangling or blocking – ideal for pet owners. Thanks to the iLoop™Smart Sensor, the device delivers precise suction power that automatically adapts to detected dirt, improving cleaning efficiency.

Original price: 799 euros

Black Friday offer: 679 euros (15% discount)

PURE ONE X Pet

The PURE ONE X Pet has ZeroTangle technology and therefore leaves no chance for animal hair. This patented technology features a double comb design combined with angled bristles that actively separate and remove hair from the brush roll with each revolution, eliminating tangles and blockages. Tests in laboratory conditions have shown that hair tangling is reduced by 99%.

The PURE ONE It can also be easily converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner and can remove stubborn fur balls from even the sofa.

Original price: 329 euros

Black Friday offer: 179 euros (46% discount)

I am really convinced by Tineco!

At this point I would like to briefly say that I am personally really convinced of the Tineco products, especially the S5 and PURE ONE X Pet!

I use the S5 a lot in my household and as a pet owner (2x dogs), a good vacuum cleaner is simply a blessing!

My dogs run around the apartment with muddy feet, no drama! Quickly get the Tineco from its station, drive over it once and you’re done!

This is simply an incredible relief in everyday life.

Here you can also find breaking’s tests on Tineco products:

