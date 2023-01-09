The devices that analyze our health status, sleep, heart rate, stress and other lifestyle indicators for a long period of time have become the norm and wearing one has become a natural gesture, but Withings presented at CES in Las Vegas (here all our news) a device called U-Scan which aims to analyze another very important part of our body: urine.

We all know how important a urinalysis can be in life: they say if we have infectionsif we hydrate enough, if we eat well, if there is a pregnancy ongoing and we also know how inconvenient it can sometimes be to have to collect a sample. The idea of ​​Withings, which already deals with smart scales and other self-analysis solutions, is to simplify everything with a low maintenance device that delivers all the data directly to your smartphone.

U-Scan looks like a disc with rounded edges about the size of the palm of a hand, made of microfiber-coated plastic that it must be positioned in the front part of the WC. On the back there are grooves which convey the urine towards a sensor which manages the opening of a valve and the activation of a pump which conveys the liquid towards a replaceable cartridge full of testers that lasts 3 months, which is also roughly how long the battery lasts before recharging.

There are two types of testers: one provides information on nutrition and metabolism analyzing the levels of Vitamin C, pH and ketones, which are the by-products of when we burn fat; another is meant to monitor your menstrual cycle, keeping tabs on luteinizing hormone, which usually has a peak when approaching ovulation and the fertile period. In theory, there is also a third type of cartridge, which can be customized according to specific needs by healthcare personnel in case of analyzes other than the standard ones.

As soon as we heard about U-Scan, there are two questions that came to mind: should we remove the sensor every time we don’t use the bathroom, to avoid confusion? And also: how does he understand that he is not analyzing water? According to Withings, the problem does not arise: as they explained to us at the stand at the fair, access to the sensor is managed with a small valve fitted with a sensor which it opens only if it recognizes (from the heat) that urine is present. Furthermore, according to Withings there is no risk of contamination by other people, because the sensor would also be able to recognize the urine flow based on distance and flow rate and thus differentiate the analyses.

It is not the first time that analysis tools of this type have become smart, connecting to an app to provide real-time data, but Withings’ idea is to create a device for the long term, which we almost forget about, but which is able to provide accurate data over time for a more in-depth analysis. The collected data is shown on the smartphone and can be converted into a PDF to send to the doctor. This data is also analyzed by the app, which then provides advice to improve diet, hydration and lifestyle in general.

U-Scan can save us a lot of time and even the money of some analyses, although it cannot replace a medical check-up, but how much does it cost? The initial kit (i.e. the device plus a cartridge valid for 3 months) it will cost around 500 euros when it arrives in Europe later this year, probably from March. The price of the additional cartridges will be around 30 euros.