Can you prepare well for the New Year and don’t just release news randomly?



Galax seems to have accidentally disclosed the information that NVIDIA has not yet announced, but although the color box exposed this time only changed the front of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti color box to GeForce RTX 4070, I don’t know if NVIDIA will be a little concerned about them because of this.

According to information obtained by VideocardZ, the front of Galax’s EX Gamer White and SG White color boxes has been changed to GeForce RTX 4070, but the side of the color box is still GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

A few months ago, Galax displayed the GeForce RTX 4050 color box at an event in the Philippines, and then accidentally planted the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF as GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Galax may have to strengthen its internal control over this information.

Our AIC source emphasized that NVIDIA has not yet provided a complete GeForce RTX 4070 color box sample, so the information exposed this time is not the final version, and it is obviously caused by Galax itself changing the picture.

On the other hand, the source also mentioned that GeForce RTX 4070, which was originally planned for trial production in mid-February, will be postponed to early March. This is mainly due to the rework after the Chinese New Year holiday and the radiator after the communication between NVIDIA and AIC. Changes are made to the schedule of the mod.