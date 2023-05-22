Without games, this wave of AI boom may be delayed by ten years | TechNews Technology New Report

In 2009, a game developer with the ID name “IceFrog” received a letter. No one thought that the letter was related to the wave of artificial intelligence 12 years later, just like a butterfly flapping its wings in the Pacific Ocean.

IceFrog is the main developer of the video game ( for short), and the only technical major in the main creative team. After he joined, Dota, which had a lot of bugs and broken experience, gradually stabilized and became famous for a while. Although he is the creator of the most popular game in the world, IceFrog is very low-key. He never discloses his personal information or accepts interviews. The only contact he has with the outside world is the electronic mailbox of the game loading interface to collect player feedback.

IceFrog’s inbox is bombarded with hundreds of letters every day, and he tries to answer them as best he can. The letter mentioned at the beginning is inextricably related to the development of computer history. The sender is the game manufacturer Valve, the developer of and . The content is also very simple: I hope IceFrog will come to Valve to dominate develop.

IceFrog just happened to be deeply involved in the “privately selling ideas” storm. Valve’s letter made IceFrog feel that the other party was a loyal fan of Dota and had the same game philosophy as him. Most importantly, he went to Valve and let IceFrog monopolize the power and be in charge of game development, so he hit it off with Valve. Organized a team to develop , which is still the game with the largest number of simultaneous online players in the world.

It is almost certain that IceFrog sat in the office more than once, imagining that the project he developed would become the most popular game in the world; but he really did not expect that would become an important foundation for the most advanced artificial intelligence GPT ten years later, making breaking latest news (General artificial intelligence) dreams are one step closer to human beings.

“The first large-scale project completed by OpenAI was to produce a real-time strategy game AI… This game is .” OpenAI’s main creator Ilya Sutskever said in a conversation with Huida founder Huang Renxun.

Developed in 2016, after three years, OpenAI Five defeated the Ti champion OG team with a record of 2:0, received a lot of flowers and applause, and allowed OpenAI to expand the field of intensive learning and bring experience into The development of GPT indirectly contributed to the development of RLHF (Human Feedback Intensive Learning). “In the early days of OpenAI, some of the work seemed to be long-distance. But these long-distances lead to the things we are discussing now, such as ChatGPT.” Huang Renxun responded to Ilya.

Why are games so important to AI? In what ways can AI make games more new possibilities?

Games, the ultimate training ground for AI

Before , games were the research objects of AI scientists, and even the earliest games were closely integrated with AI. In the 1950s, when computers were just born, Sandy Douglas, a Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Cambridge, was studying how to make people play tic-tac-toe with computers.

The concept of the Internet will not be born until decades later, and it is too much for two people to play tic-tac-toe face-to-face with a computer. So Sandy not only developed tic-tac-toe, but also implanted the concept of AI, allowing players to play against the computer. It’s AI’s debut in the board game world! Afterwards, the AI ​​”Deep Blue” developed by IBM controversially defeated Kasparov, the world chess champion; ten years later, AlphaGo attacked from left to right and defeated two top professional Go players from South Korea and China, bringing back people’s interest in AI. interest.

Games and AI, born almost at the same time in computer science, are like pas de deux dancers who never leave each other. Games provide entertainment, which is the almost instinctive requirement and imagination of people for computers. Since players want to interact with computers, in order to have “equal opponents”, the intelligence of computers is AI, and its importance is self-evident.

But AI scientists look at games deeper and further, not just for pure entertainment, but also see that the development of games can bring great benefits to AI. Research Center for Virtual Economy and Data Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Key Laboratory of Big Data Mining and Knowledge Management, Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly reported “Exploring the Road to AI Innovation”: game technology and scientific exploration formed a double helix structure from the beginning, and jointly promoted artificial intelligence develop.

The game industry boosting the AI ​​industry is also reflected in the correlation of revenue data. The study found that for every 1% increase in the scale of the game industry, the total operating income of listed artificial intelligence companies will increase by about 142 million yuan. The game industry promotes AI “It is estimated that it will rise from 31.576 billion yuan in 2023 to 103.81 billion yuan in 2030, with an average annual growth rate of about 16%.”

The reason why games empower AI is that the virtual world provides a training place for AI products. “Games will use many AI functions, such as multi-agent games, reinforcement learning, image recognition, etc. It is very suitable to use game scenes for training.” Why can games be the best scene for AI training? There may be several reasons:

First, most gameplays are inseparable from games and battles, which can fully train AI decision-making ability.

Second, the game simulates the real world, but no matter what the virtual world does, it will not cause loss or damage in the real world, so that AI can be trained in a stable environment at low cost and can be repeatedly trained.

Third, researchers in the virtual world can actively change and adjust the environment, simulate extreme conditions at a lower cost, and obtain data that is difficult to obtain in the real world.

The racing game “Sports Car Romance Tour” series developed by the Japanese game giant SONY, after its release, it uses ultra-fine modeling, highly restored aerodynamics, tire friction, car structure, etc. Many players call it the “most realistic” racing car Game name. Relying on almost restoring reality, the artificial intelligence GT Sophy developed by SONY AI experts is almost invincible in the world, and it is expected to apply accumulated technology and data to autonomous driving to make future vehicles smarter and safer.

Coincidentally, in the large-scale sandbox game “GTA 5” developed by the well-known American game company Rockstar, some people also open source the autopilot program, using deep neural network and supervised learning to train the game vehicle “autopilot”. In addition to autonomous driving, the game has also “blossomed” in multiple AI fields: In 2015, DeepMind used the experience of “Breakout” (Brickbreaker) and “Montezuma’s Revenge” to train AI neural networks, and the data center PUE (energy usage efficiency) increased by 15%.

Breakout is developed by Atari.

French game company Ubisoft uses the highly realistic characters and scenes of “Assassin’s Creed” to match AI image recognition and 3D character animation. The fact that game technology can help AI progress has attracted the attention of many Chinese manufacturers. On May 15, Goose Factory announced the latest developments in using games to train robot AI at the SPARK 2023 Tencent Game Conference. In order to make the robot dog Robotic X Max move more realistically and smoothly, and respond more intelligently and quickly, Tencent Game School and the START team, Robotics X The laboratory introduces multi-agent AI into the game. AI has a complex environment with a possibility of about 10 to the 20,000 power, and learns to feel, analyze, reason and act like a human. After the CPU is optimized, the robot training efficiency is increased by 20 times.

The AI ​​capabilities trained in the game will improve functions such as multi-robot cooperation, precise control, and adaptation to complex environments, making AI robots a common household appliance for every family in the next generation.

AI, upgrade equipment for game productivity

Games provide huge opportunities for artificial intelligence to develop. From another perspective, AI is also an important thrust for the advancement of games. After decades of development, the game industry has had many glorious moments, but the entire industry is facing growth bottlenecks:

Players’ requirements for quality are increasing day by day, which makes the production cost of 3A games, regardless of time or money, soaring.

Investors said that the cost of the game market is getting higher and higher now, and an investment of one million yuan can only buy admission tickets. If the follow-up investment is less than ten million yuan, it will be difficult to make an excellent game. If it succeeds, developers must consider indicators such as activity and payment before they can pay back; if they fail, those years of hard work will be wasted. The reason for this phenomenon is that the productivity of game content is gradually lacking: the gameplay, story, and screen are polished more and more carefully, and a large amount of manpower and money is invested, resulting in the expansion of development costs and the difficulty of controlling risks.

After the generative AI empowers the game, the problem of productivity is no longer unsolvable. The art design can use the mature AIGC literature map, and quickly calculate the reference map, concept map, etc.; in addition, using the generative AI, the planning can use the large model to generate gameplay reference and adjustment Numerical balance, story summary, help with creative ideas. The program part uses a large model to generate inspection code, which greatly improves the development efficiency, making AI assistance gradually become the choice of more and more people in actual development.

The distance between AIGC and game development is closer than many people think. Using the MarioGPT large language model, European and American researchers developed the function of “text generation level” and used it to generate “Super Mario” level.

AI also helps create game scenes, including more than 1.5 billion high-realistic buildings. When the player flies a plane over Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and London, the lifelike buildings below are all drawn by AI using 2D satellite images. If it is made by manpower, the cost will be unimaginable.

Many characters with different appearances and very different personalities are the highlights of the game and can best reflect the creativity of the screenwriter. If you want to write dialogue lines for hundreds of NPCs in a huge game, a lot of repetitive work may be a kind of abuse. However, it is still impossible to connect the large model API to the game character, and the dialogue is all driven by AI. The response speed of the large model dialogue is still a little slow. If the NPC needs to make expressions and gestures based on semantics, the reaction speed will be even slower. Most players don’t have the patience to wait for the NPC to respond. If the player says a word, if it takes tens of seconds for the NPC to respond, the player will probably complain online immediately.

This year, Ubisoft released the Ghostwriter AI tool, which mainly uses AIGC to help plot planning complete the lines when players interact with NPCs, and even uses algorithms to quickly outline the life of NPCs. The same work used to take hours or even half a day for senior planners.

The generative AI path is constantly verified, which makes game development a lot less “creative internal friction” and a lot of repetitive labor. Game manufacturers don’t have to worry about “cost down” all the time, and can have more leeway to think about how to “increase efficiency” to give players a better gaming experience, and the industry can also develop healthily and sustainably.

Conclusion: Seeing the value of games and AI

At the end of 2022, ChatGPT will focus global attention on generative AI, and let people see the future of AI entering society. Of course, games are one of them, and the role of games in AI should not be underestimated. Born out of the twins of computer technology, games and AI have always been the growth factors of each other, and the development also allows the other to grow, forming an excellent flywheel mechanism. The progress of games in graphics and simulation provides more training conditions for AI; the development of AI also allows game innovation and experience to continue to upgrade.

Some scholars said that without games, this wave of AI 2.0 may be delayed by ten years. It is precisely because players demand higher and higher game quality that the development of GPUs has been spawned. In the development of AI so far, GPU has contributed a lot—in the field of deep learning, the training speed of GPU is 100 times higher than that of CPU. If there is no game to give birth to the GPU, according to Moore’s Law of semiconductors, the computing power of the CPU will only increase by 64 times after ten years of development, and it will still be difficult to catch up with the efficiency of GPU training AI.

Although the story of the “twin flowers” of games and AI is very exciting and getting better, it is still far from the end. Like for OpenAI, 20 years later, I don’t know which game will become an important cornerstone for AI to move towards breaking latest news, and will be written into the history of human technology development.

