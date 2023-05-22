WithSecure Products: Vulnerability Allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for WithSecure products. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for WithSecure products on May 19th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products F-Secure Linux Security, F-Secure Internet Gatekeeper and WithSecure Endpoint Protection are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: WithSecure Security Advisory (Stand: 19.05.2023).

Security Advice for WithSecure Products – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

WithSecure Products Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

WithSecure Endpoint Protection is a product family of security solutions for endpoints of different operating systems.Internet Gatekeeper is an anti-virus solution for Internet gateways and e-mail servers.F-Secure is a manufacturer of a variety of anti-virus products for clients and servers.

A remote attacker could exploit a vulnerability in WithSecure Endpoint Protection, F-Secure Internet Gatekeeper and F-Secure Linux Security to perform a denial of service attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

F-Secure Linux Security (cpe:/a:f-secure:linux_security)

F-Secure Internet Gatekeeper (cpe:/a:f-secure:internet_gatekeeper)

WithSecure Endpoint Protection (cpe:/a:withsecure:endpoint_protection)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

WithSecure Security Advisory vom 2023-05-19 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.withsecure.com/en/support/security-advisories/cve-2023-nnn5121

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of the present IT security notice for WithSecure products. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

