Wizz Air, the low cost airline’s website is offline…

Il Wizz Air website, the low cost airline is offline for many users in Italy. Peak of reports after 5pm, with hundreds of complaints on the site especially from the Italian cities served by the company.

Wizz Air, the site of the low cost company is offline

As the Downdetector site reports, from 5pm today 12 June 2023 reports of problems with the Wizz Air website and app are multiplying. With peaks close to a hundred, the complaints are felt on the site of the disruptions. Which reports how the majority (62%) of users are having problems with the site, while 20% struggle even from the app.

At the time of writing this article, we can access the platform, even if the site is unresponsive and we can not see the list of flights.

Most reports are concentrated in the most densely populated centres, especially those best served by Wizz Air. At the moment it is not known if the problem is the popular demand of flights to plan holidays, a technical problem or a possible hacker attack (which, given the possibility of access, seems unlikely).

eDreams – Discounts and last minute offers

At the moment the company has not responded, neither officially nor on social networks, regarding the connection problem of many users.

Wizz Air is a budget airline based in Hungary. It operates flights to over 150 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Wizz Air is known for offering low fares and additional paid services, such as hold baggage, assigned seating and priority check-in. It has a fleet of over 140 aircraft, mainly Airbus A320 and A321 and is a member of the European Low Cost Airlines Association (ELFAA).