WMO: More and more likely to exceed 1.5 degrees

In the coming years, man-made climate change will be additionally fueled by the El Niño phenomenon. UN experts expect a global temperature record. In the Arctic in particular, there is a risk of dramatic consequences.

Climate change and the El Niño climate phenomenon

At the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015, the goal was agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to the end of the 19th century in order to curb global climate damage constantly climbs above this mark in the next few years – that is only to be expected in 15 to 20 years. “However, the WMO is sounding the alarm because we will break through the level of 1.5 degrees more and more frequently,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.

Climate researcher Andreas Fink from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology said in a statement that “exceeding this threshold value in one of the next five years can be interpreted as a strong sign that the 1.5 degree target of the Paris climate agreement can no longer be met is”.

The UN organization expects the mean annual temperature to reach a record at least once by 2027. The reason for this is a combination of man-made climate change and the naturally occurring climate phenomenon El Niño. “This will have far-reaching implications for health, food security, water management and the environment,” Taalas warned. “We have to prepare.”

Extreme weather in many regions of the world.

El Niño and its counterpart La Niña favor extreme weather in many regions of the world. El Niño drives up the average global temperature, while La Niña has a cooling effect. They appear alternately every few years.

Arctic warming three times greater than the global average

According to the forecast, warming in the Arctic over the next few years will be three times greater than the global average. The melting permafrost soils in the north polar region would endanger settlements, transport routes and pipelines, Taalas said.

The WMO expects more rain in Siberia, northern Europe and the Sahel region of Africa in the summer months through 2027. The Amazon region, on the other hand, is facing low rainfall. Taalas spoke of the risk of a drought in the huge South American rainforest zone, which would lead to increasing emissions of the greenhouse gas CO2.