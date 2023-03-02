The Diablo Three Kingdoms action role-playing game “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” developed by Team NINJA under KOEI TEMCO Games will be officially launched on March 3. The game combines the dark fantasy background of the original Three Kingdoms story, the five-element thaumaturgy full of Chinese style and gorgeous sword and halberd battles. The official version of the game was officially released to the media a few days ago, and Bahamut GNN will bring players first-hand detailed reports on the content of the official version of the PS5 game.

“Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” is developed by the Team NINJA team that created the “Nioh” series, and the producer of “Nioh 2” Fumihiko Yasuda and the producer of “Curse of Blood” Yamaji Akira are the producers. Taking the war-torn chaos at the end of the Eastern Han Dynasty as the stage, the story revolves around the “elixir” with mysterious power. Players will incarnate in the game as an unnamed brave soldier with an “immortal dantian”, shuttle between major forces, not only have the opportunity to fight side by side with famous generals such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao and Sun Jian, participate in various famous battles, but also fight against There are brutal monsters and demonized generals.

This work advertises the use of “Chinese martial arts to conduct fierce battles that integrate offense and defense”, emphasizing the sense of accomplishment of seizing the opportunity to win in the adversity of fighting against a strong enemy. There are many unique system designs in the game, so that although this game is born out of the “Nioh” series, the feeling of playing is quite different.





The game process of “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” is in the form of separating the main line and the branch line, and there is a difference between the main line level and the branch line level. Players can choose to conquer the main story in one go, or when encountering difficulties in the strategy, they can go to the side missions from the “Flag” on the map to practice at any time, and continue to conquer the main story after completion.

The role of “morale”

There are two very special elements in “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky”, namely “morale” and “momentum”. Among them, “morale” has a considerable impact on the difficulty of the level, while “momentum” controls the combat system of this game. The key is to understand the role of “morale” and “momentum”, and basically understand half of the game.





Seeing enemies with too high morale, it may also be that there is less exploration on the map

When the player encounters an enemy unit in the game, there will be a number on the head of the enemy soldier, which represents the current morale level of the enemy, and the number at the bottom of the center of the screen is the player’s current morale level. morale. If the morale of one’s own side is much lower than that of the enemy, not only the player’s attack will be less painful, but the enemy’s attack will also cause more damage to the player. If your morale is about 3 levels higher than your own, you can barely deal with it. If you see that the morale of the enemy is 8 or 10 higher, then you have to be mentally prepared for a hard fight. What’s more terrible is that if the player dies, not only the “essence” used for upgrading will be sprayed out, but the morale will also decrease with the death, making it more difficult to clear the level.





Death will not only spray essence, but morale will also drop

The easiest way to improve morale is to kill the enemy, or you can increase morale by “planting flags”. There are two kinds of flags in the game, big and small. The big one is called “fang flag”, which can be used as a rebirth base. The small flags are called “flags”, which do not have the function of strongholds, but they can restore blood volume when inserted. Standing up large and small flags has the effect of raising the lower limit of morale, and morale will not drop to the end after death.







Challenge enemies with high morale, and the treasure drop rate will also increase

Morale affects not only the strength of enemies, but also the casting of spells. In the game, players can learn a variety of thaumaturgy of metal, wood, water, fire, earth and the five elements, but to cast thaumaturgy, the player’s morale must exceed a certain level. It is worth noting that low morale is not necessarily a bad thing, because there is a special mechanism in the game, that is, “Challenging enemies with higher morale than your own will increase the treasure drop rate.” If you want to brush equipment, you must make good use of this point.

The role of “momentum”

Although “Crouching Dragon: Fallen Heaven” looks very similar to the “Nioh” series, after in-depth play, you will find that the backbone of the two combat systems is quite different. The most obvious point is the “momentum” system in this work. . “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” itself does not have an energy bar design for the enemy and the enemy, but integrates MP, posture and the use of various tricks into the “momentum”.





The momentum gauge is located at the bottom of the screen, and the normal state of the gauge will be in the center position, and it will increase or decrease with the player’s actions. For example, by actively attacking, hitting the enemy, or defusing the attack, the momentum can be raised to a positive one. When being attacked, blocked or dodged, the momentum will be reduced and become negative. To put it simply, if the player is actively attacking, he will be more able to maintain his momentum advantage.





Although “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” encourages players to take active actions, it is not enough to slash without thinking. Since this game has no MP or energy design, all killing moves must be released by consuming momentum. If you are not paying attention If the position of the momentum gauge is used, it is likely that you will often be unable to release moves due to lack of momentum, or even let go of your head or dodge your head, causing your momentum to bottom out, and you will be sent back to your hometown by the enemy.

“Resolve” and “Destroy”

The importance of “momentum” is not obvious at the beginning of the game, because ordinary wild monsters are not too difficult to deal with with normal attacks, and players will probably have a deeper understanding of them when they encounter humanoid generals like Lu Bu. When the player is fighting against generals, he will find that ordinary attacks are not very effective, and the number of enemy attack segments is too many and fast, and the defense will be broken with one click. At this time, you have to make good use of an important skill in the game-“resolution”.





When the player presses the 〇 button, the character will make a parry action, that is, “resolve”. Although the duration is very short, it can parry all attacks. Dissolving can not only expose the enemy’s flaws, but also increase the momentum gauge. If the enemy’s flashing red “ultimate move” can be successfully resolved, there is a great chance for the enemy to directly break through the defense, and then it can cause A massive damage “extreme pulse” attack.

“Juemai” is a powerful killer move in the game. When the player sneaks up from behind or hits the enemy until the aura bottoms out, a red dot will flash on the enemy’s body. At this time, press the △ button to use the Juemai. Understand it as a finishing technique.





After dissolving, use the pulseless attack

Continue to defuse the enemy’s generals’ basic attacks and ultimate moves, and use “momentum attack” to hit the opponent’s momentum to the bottom before performing “extinct pulse”, which is the best way to deal with humanoid generals. Since you have to always remember the enemy’s moves and parry, the feeling of fighting is not so close to “Nioh”, but more similar to “Sekiro”.

Five Elements System of Buddha Mind

In “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky”, there are also soul elements obtained through upgrades to allocate and strengthen. However, this time the system does not allow players to directly click on values ​​​​such as “mind and body skills”, but the five elements of “gold, wood, water, fire, and earth”.





If you can’t beat the BOSS, you can adjust the five elements and try again

Each of the five elements has different characteristics and growth directions. For example, earth can increase the upper limit of equipment weight, water is related to stealth, and increasing fire can reduce more enemy momentum in attack. Various weapons in the game also have different suitability for the five elements. Players may be curious, there are at least a dozen kinds of long and short swords and guns in the game, plus three long-range weapons, so if I make a wrong count, will I not be able to take a specific weapon, or will it not be strong if I take it?





Don’t worry, the growth and equipment system of “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” is quite Buddhist. There are no restrictions on equipment requirements for armor and weapons. Even after the game reaches a certain level, players can go to a place called “Tianzhu Mountain” at any time. Visit “Zuo Ci” in the local area, and after the dialogue, select “Self-examination” to redistribute the points painlessly. There is no limit to the number of times, and there is no need to spend any resources. Players can easily match the equipment they want.





Invade someone else’s game

“Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” not only inherits the connection mechanism of “Nioh”, but also adds the “invasion” element of PvP. Players can choose several connection methods at the tooth flag, and “seeking talents” allows players to join the level that other players are attacking as a cooperator. “Together” is to invite friends to join your own game, and “Invasion” is naturally breaking into someone else’s home and messing up the progress.





The flag can be customized, but unfortunately there is no Ha only Ba

In addition to the above three connection methods, players can also find purple “Mingjing” on the ground from time to time. This means that other online players died here. If the player successfully avenges the player, he can also get Wu Xun as a reward.

Summarize

“Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” is above the standard in terms of graphics, battles and music. Although it is the theme of the Three Kingdoms on the bad street, such an exquisite action game masterpiece is rare, but it makes people feel a sense of freshness. The game runs stably and smoothly on PS5. In the beta version, many players reported that the timing of “resolving” was too difficult to grasp. In the official version, the judgment has become much gentler, and the refreshing level of playing has also been greatly improved. The only thing that is a little pity is that the automatic lock judgment and camera steering in the game are occasionally not very effective, resulting in missed attacks, but the overall feel is quite good. Players who like action games must give it a try.

