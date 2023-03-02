※ The screenshots of the game used in this report are from the PS5 version
The role of “morale”
When the player encounters an enemy unit in the game, there will be a number on the head of the enemy soldier, which represents the current morale level of the enemy, and the number at the bottom of the center of the screen is the player’s current morale level. morale. If the morale of one’s own side is much lower than that of the enemy, not only the player’s attack will be less painful, but the enemy’s attack will also cause more damage to the player. If your morale is about 3 levels higher than your own, you can barely deal with it. If you see that the morale of the enemy is 8 or 10 higher, then you have to be mentally prepared for a hard fight. What’s more terrible is that if the player dies, not only the “essence” used for upgrading will be sprayed out, but the morale will also decrease with the death, making it more difficult to clear the level.
The easiest way to improve morale is to kill the enemy, or you can increase morale by “planting flags”. There are two kinds of flags in the game, big and small. The big one is called “fang flag”, which can be used as a rebirth base. The small flags are called “flags”, which do not have the function of strongholds, but they can restore blood volume when inserted. Standing up large and small flags has the effect of raising the lower limit of morale, and morale will not drop to the end after death.
Morale affects not only the strength of enemies, but also the casting of spells. In the game, players can learn a variety of thaumaturgy of metal, wood, water, fire, earth and the five elements, but to cast thaumaturgy, the player’s morale must exceed a certain level. It is worth noting that low morale is not necessarily a bad thing, because there is a special mechanism in the game, that is, “Challenging enemies with higher morale than your own will increase the treasure drop rate.” If you want to brush equipment, you must make good use of this point.
The role of “momentum”
The momentum gauge is located at the bottom of the screen, and the normal state of the gauge will be in the center position, and it will increase or decrease with the player’s actions. For example, by actively attacking, hitting the enemy, or defusing the attack, the momentum can be raised to a positive one. When being attacked, blocked or dodged, the momentum will be reduced and become negative. To put it simply, if the player is actively attacking, he will be more able to maintain his momentum advantage.
“Resolve” and “Destroy”
The importance of “momentum” is not obvious at the beginning of the game, because ordinary wild monsters are not too difficult to deal with with normal attacks, and players will probably have a deeper understanding of them when they encounter humanoid generals like Lu Bu. When the player is fighting against generals, he will find that ordinary attacks are not very effective, and the number of enemy attack segments is too many and fast, and the defense will be broken with one click. At this time, you have to make good use of an important skill in the game-“resolution”.
When the player presses the 〇 button, the character will make a parry action, that is, “resolve”. Although the duration is very short, it can parry all attacks. Dissolving can not only expose the enemy’s flaws, but also increase the momentum gauge. If the enemy’s flashing red “ultimate move” can be successfully resolved, there is a great chance for the enemy to directly break through the defense, and then it can cause A massive damage “extreme pulse” attack.
“Juemai” is a powerful killer move in the game. When the player sneaks up from behind or hits the enemy until the aura bottoms out, a red dot will flash on the enemy’s body. At this time, press the △ button to use the Juemai. Understand it as a finishing technique.
Five Elements System of Buddha Mind
Each of the five elements has different characteristics and growth directions. For example, earth can increase the upper limit of equipment weight, water is related to stealth, and increasing fire can reduce more enemy momentum in attack. Various weapons in the game also have different suitability for the five elements. Players may be curious, there are at least a dozen kinds of long and short swords and guns in the game, plus three long-range weapons, so if I make a wrong count, will I not be able to take a specific weapon, or will it not be strong if I take it?
In addition to the above three connection methods, players can also find purple “Mingjing” on the ground from time to time. This means that other online players died here. If the player successfully avenges the player, he can also get Wu Xun as a reward.
