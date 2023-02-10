Sentai Ninja and Koei Tecmo have updated the official Crouching Dragon FAQ with lots of useful information. Among other things, we know it will have a maximum resolution of 4K and a target frame rate of 60 frames per second.

You probably won’t get both though, and will have aresolution mode(prefer high resolution) andperformance mode(prioritizing high frame rates) is available. You can also upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 at no extra cost.

Even better if you play Xbox, with support for Smart Delivery and Xbox Play Anywhere. This means you’ll automatically get the best version at no extra cost, and can switch freely between Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, using the digital version of the game (physical only between the two Xbox formats).

As far as cross-save goes, it’s only available on the same hardware series, and savefiles can be manually moved between PlayStations, which is done automatically for Xbox. The FAQ explains:

“For PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 versions, data can be carried over by selecting Header Menu > System > Manage Cross Save. For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Store versions, it will automatically sync to the cloud. Not supported on different Cross-save between hardware manufacturers.

Finally, it was also explained that, unfortunately, Steam Deck will not be supported (at least not at launch).

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on March 3. On day one, it’s also included in the Game Pass.