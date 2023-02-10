Home Technology Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and Xbox Play Anywhere – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Technology

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and Xbox Play Anywhere – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

by admin
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and Xbox Play Anywhere – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Sentai Ninja and Koei Tecmo have updated the official Crouching Dragon FAQ with lots of useful information. Among other things, we know it will have a maximum resolution of 4K and a target frame rate of 60 frames per second.

You probably won’t get both though, and will have aresolution mode(prefer high resolution) andperformance mode(prioritizing high frame rates) is available. You can also upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 at no extra cost.

Even better if you play Xbox, with support for Smart Delivery and Xbox Play Anywhere. This means you’ll automatically get the best version at no extra cost, and can switch freely between Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, using the digital version of the game (physical only between the two Xbox formats).

As far as cross-save goes, it’s only available on the same hardware series, and savefiles can be manually moved between PlayStations, which is done automatically for Xbox. The FAQ explains:

“For PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 versions, data can be carried over by selecting Header Menu > System > Manage Cross Save. For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Store versions, it will automatically sync to the cloud. Not supported on different Cross-save between hardware manufacturers.

Finally, it was also explained that, unfortunately, Steam Deck will not be supported (at least not at launch).

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on March 3. On day one, it’s also included in the Game Pass.

You may also like

“Pikmin 4” will land on Switch on July...

Alaska, Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in...

Xiaomi will launch this stick on Valentine’s Day,...

OnePlus Pad becomes the brand’s first tablet computer,...

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer

Big data and sensors: drones in the field...

Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors...

Lightyear Frontier’s reception is both ‘exciting and a...

iPhone 15 switches to USB-C Apple chip and...

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy